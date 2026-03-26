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Melania Enters White House Tech Summit Alongside Humanoid Robot—And Here Come The Jokes

Figure 3 and Melania Trump
Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump entered a children's technology summit at the White House on Wednesday accompanied by a humanoid robot—and everyone's making the same joke.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 26, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

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Melania Trump and a robot walk into a room and everyone asks, "How can you tell which one's the robot?"

It sounds like a bad joke, but it actually happened.

At a White House press conference on Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump showed up with a humanoid robot, named Figure 03, developed by robotics firm Figure AI.

After entering through wooden doors flanked by American flags, Melania Trump and the humanoid walked slowly, side by side, along the red carpet towards the East Room entrance. The FLOTUS stopped at the entrance while the robot walked around the table, where panelists were seated, and took up a position in the center of the room.

The press conference took place on the last day of the White House's "Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit" as part of Melania Trump’s "Be Best" initiative.

Launched during President Trump’s first term, the hypocritical original Be Best focus on being nice on the internet to people—like the "most bullied person in the world" Melania Trump—was swapped with a more brand partnering-friendly focus on education and technology.

The summit focused on AI applications in educational technology and convened first spouses and officials from 45 nations, including participants from France (Brigitte Macron), Ukraine (Olena Zelenska), Kenya (Mama Rachel Ruto), and Israel (Sara Netanyahu).

The FLOTUS's entrance can be seen here:

youtu.be


Figure 03 addressed summit attendees before the First Lady entered, saying:

"Thank you, first lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House. It is an honor to be at Fostering the Future Together's global coalition inaugural meeting."
"I'm Figure 03, a humanoid built for the United States of America," it continued. "I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education. Welcome."

It then repeated a similar greeting in 10 different languages. Figure 03 then left the room the same way it came in as Melania Trump joined the panelists at the table.

People first thought the videos and photos were more White House AI propaganda, as the Trump administration has a habit of sharing them.

I thought this was an Onion headline

[image or embed]
— Victoria Ying (@victoriaying.com) March 25, 2026 at 4:45 PM

But after learning the videos and images were real, the jokes started rolling in on social media.

It was like there were proverbial fish in the barrel and Melania Trump handed the internet a gun.

Creepy twins

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— Paul Leigh -Some Rascal on the Internet (@pleightx.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 6:33 AM



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BREAKING: after Melania Trump unveiled the world's first AI-powered robot at the inaugural Fostering the Future Summit this morning at the White House - the First Lady nor the robot have been seen since.#Melania

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— Paulley Ticks (@tomadelsbach.bsky.social) March 25, 2026 at 5:08 PM




whoa, check out this soulless automaton and also a robot is there

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— Microplastics Sommelier (@leastactionhero.bsky.social) March 25, 2026 at 8:36 PM


Racist birther trash Melania showcased a talking humanoid robot today which appeared more human that she does. She showed more respect to a robot than the human children who were placed in cages by her disgusting husband that she mocked and insulted. What a repugnant scumbag.
— Ricky Davila (@therickydavila.bsky.social) March 25, 2026 at 8:55 PM



Replacing teachers with "humanoid educators" serves the Epstein class not only by facilitating indoctrination but also by eliminating teaching as a path to upward mobility and union solidarity (both of which threaten billionaires' power). www.nytimes.com/2026/03/25/u...

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— Jess Calarco (@jessicacalarco.com) March 25, 2026 at 10:37 PM


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she is so done with Donald

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— Papakila (Chief Chief Antifa) (@papakila.bsky.social) March 25, 2026 at 7:28 PM

After MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Mehmet Oz suggested AI was the answer for rural hospital and clinic closures, First Lady Melania Trump suggested AI was the answer to teacher shortages—almost as if the Trump administration had personal enrichment deals with AI technology corporations or the billionaire tech bros that own them.

Representatives from companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, xAI, Meta, Palantir, Adobe, Google, and Zoom Communications attended to pitch their wares.

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