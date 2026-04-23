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Dr. Oz Just Tried To Claim That Trump Is 'Healthy As A Bull'—And The Mockery Was Brutal

Mehmet Oz; Donald Trump
Pod Force One; Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

On the Pod Force One podcast on Wednesday, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Oz claimed that President Trump is "healthy as a bull," while praising his "great" testosterone levels and defending his fast food diet—but nobody's buying it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 23, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, heaped praise upon MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on a recent episode of the New York Post's podcast Pod Force One.

People are calling the former talk show host's comments sycophantic and creepy. It's not the first time Oz has been called out for his creepiness.

On the Wednesday episode, Oz remarked in regards to Trump's health:

"So I had him on and I challenged him to all these issues that have been circulated in the press about his health."
"He answered them well. Then he pulled out a piece of paper that had a recent, that week’s doctor’s note with all of his lab results."
"I was stunned! So I opened it up and I read the note and I mean, his testosterone was great!"

Oz wasn't the first person in Trump's orbit to comment on his high testosterone levels, which are not a good sign in a man of his age.

He went on:

"You know, his regular blood tests were great. The one problem was his weight, which he to this day gives me a hard time about."
"But I told him what I…"

Host Miranda Devine interjected:

"He’s lost weight though."

Oz responded:

"Yes, he looks good."

You can see a clip of Oz's comments here:

To which Devine replied:

"He’s 79, that’s a huge job, he doesn’t sleep, he seems to have lots of stamina. What is it about him that allows him to keep going and is it a worry that maybe he needs to lose more weight or do more exercise or sleep more?"

Oz proclaimed:

"I think President Trump is healthy as a bull!"

Devine responded only with:

"Yeah."

Oz plowed on, saying:

"And I think his success to longevity, as well as good health, is his incredible passion for what he’s doing. He believes 110% in the things that he’s going, that’s an infectious process because you get everyone else around you to understand why these are really important issues, and he’s always there for you."

Devine quipped:

"So that’s more important than McDonald’s, maybe."

Oz replied:

"Yeah. Well, he defends his decisions about food and fast food by saying that when he’s on the road, he doesn’t want to get sick."
"So he eats at large brands because he knows they’re not going to skimp on the quality of the food."
"But you know, when you eat with them normally, he’s not always doing that."

Devine replied:

"No, no, he is quite healthy in the White House."

Tooting his own horn, Oz responded:

"Yes, he generally eats food that is pretty good for him, but he is a remarkably focused individual. And I think that has made it such a joy to work with him in this administration, because when I call him with problems, he’s very mission-oriented and he’s also solution-driven and he has hired and surrounded himself with wonderful human beings."

The quality of both Trump's health, diet, and the people around him was very much up for vigorous debate.

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Transparency about Trump's health has been a consistent issue since his first term in office. Even his height and weight have been matters of debate.

Most recently people have noted consistent bruising, sleeping at inappropriate times, swelling, a visible rash on Trump's neck, and deteriorating mental and cognitive abilities.

The White House has given a variety of denials and explanations for Trump's health issues.

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