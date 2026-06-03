'The Pitt' Star Speaks Out To Shut Down Rumors Of On-Set Feud With Noah Wyle—And The Show's Toxic Fans Are Getting Blamed

Behind-the-scenes drama has practically become its own character in The Pitt fandom lately.

Between rumors about cast departures, alleged set leaks, and endless fan speculation, viewers have spent much of the show's offseason dissecting what they think is happening off camera. One rumor in particular has refused to die: claims that star and executive producer Noah Wyle is feuding with Season 2 breakout Sepideh Moafi.

The theory, which spread across fan pages and social media, suggested that Moafi's character, Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, was written as a direct challenge to Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch because of an alleged off-screen conflict between the actors.

Speaking to Variety, however, Moafi made it clear there's no truth to any of it.

“Absolutely not. I do not have that power. We’re really great colleagues. Noah and I have always had a great working relationship, which is why it actually felt safe to do the darker, dirtier work in episode 15, particularly because, between setups, we were shooting the s**t and laughing.”

Moafi's career is having a moment, rumors notwithstanding. Born in a refugee camp in West Germany after her parents fled Iran following the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian American actress has spent years delivering memorable performances in projects including David Simon's The Deuce. Now, her turn as Dr. Al-Hashimi has placed her firmly in the awards conversation.

Moafi said she has no idea where the feud speculation even came from:

“So that’s completely false that there’s a personal sort of beef or rivalry between us, at least not that I’m aware of. You can check with Noah, but I don’t know about this.”

The speculation may have stemmed from Al-Hashimi's role in Season 2. Her character frequently clashes with Robby, challenging his methods while advocating for structural changes within the hospital. While some viewers interpreted that tension as evidence of real-life friction, Moafi said the opposite is true.

However, while Moafi says there's no bad blood between her and Wyle, she wasn't afraid to advocate for one aspect of the show: protecting the integrity of Dr. Al-Hashimi's storyline.

When the conversation turned to disabilities in the workplace, she didn't hold back:

"People with disabilities, people with health conditions, are not disposable, and let’s just be clear about that. They are not fu**ing disposable, and the idea of you did this, and so now you’re gone is outrageous and cruel."

Moafi was referring to Al-Hashimi's epilepsy, which became a major part of the character's arc in Season 2. The attending physician experiences absence seizures and focal impaired awareness seizures, causing brief lapses in awareness while she's on the job.

Looking ahead to Season 3, Moafi confirmed she's returning, even if the details remain unclear:

“At the moment, I am. I’m not sure to what capacity. I’m positive, I think? Nothing is clear to me as to what’s happening with the story, how many episodes, all that, but I am coming back.”

Ironically, the interview itself sparked another round of online discussion, with many fans expressing frustration that Moafi had to address the rumors in the first place. Others pointed to what they see as a growing problem within portions of the fandom, where speculation about cast relationships can quickly snowball into accepted fact.

You can view the reactions here:









































Meanwhile, The Pitt continues its awards-season run. After a critically acclaimed first season, the medical drama has become one of television's biggest success stories, and Season 2 is already being viewed as a major contender this year.

For Moafi, though, recognition means something larger than trophies:

"As Toni Morrison says, this is not a grab bag candy game. For me, it’s so much about showing what the next generation, showing what with girls in Iran, showing girls in Afghanistan, showing girls in the U.S., like we are visible, we are here, we’re unstoppable, and we’re fu**ing good."

As Variety noted, the actress is also carrying the weight of the current political moment. With conflict continuing in Iran and potential recognition for her awards on the horizon, Moafi reflected on the perspective that keeps her grounded.

Sharing a lesson passed down from her mother, Moafi said:

"Don’t ask why, just say thank you."

At least one thing is now settled, despite what some corners of the internet have been insisting for months: Moafi says there's no feud with Wyle, and she's already preparing to return to The Pitt for another season.