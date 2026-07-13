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Scott Foley Candidly Addresses Fans After Latest TV Show Cancellation Despite "Perfect Score' On Rotten Tomatoes

Scott Foley attends the "Scream 7" Global Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The Felicity and Scandal actor took to Instagram to share his disappointment with fans that his show It’s Not Like That had been axed by Amazon Prime despite positive reviews and a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 13, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Scott Foley can't seem to catch a break.

From Scandal's Jake Ballard to Will Trent's Dr. Seth McDale and renewed attention surrounding his Scream 3 villain Roman Bridger, Foley's recent headlines have been filled with exits, farewells, and unexpected returns. Now, the actor is facing another setback after Prime Video pulled the plug on It's Not Like That after just one season.

After news of the cancellation broke, Foley took to Instagram to address the decision and share a message with viewers who supported the series.

Reflecting on the show's unexpected end, Foley told fans:

“After six or so weeks in Prime Video’s Top 10, I think getting as high as like three or four, really great reviews — I think we have like 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — our little show called It’s Not Like That has been canceled at Amazon Prime.”

According to Deadline, the series spent several weeks in Prime Video's global Top 10 rankings and earned a rare 100 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the outlet reported that viewership ultimately wasn't strong enough to justify the costs of a second season.

Sharing his disappointment while looking back on the experience, he added:

“I think I’m just ... I’m disappointed, obviously, but I’m so grateful for the chance. I get to make — I got to make a show I’m so proud of with people I grew to like a lot, and now we don’t get to make it anymore, and you don’t get to watch it.”

The series initially launched through the Wonder Project channel before becoming available globally on Prime Video. Deadline noted the cancellation was part of a broader round of programming decisions by the streamer.

In It's Not Like That, Foley starred as Malcolm Jeffries, a recently widowed pastor and father of three, navigating life after loss. The series followed Malcolm and his friend Lori, played by Erinn Hayes, as the two single parents adjusted to their new realities while raising their children.

The first season currently holds a 100 percent critics score based on eight Rotten Tomatoes reviews, alongside a 72 percent audience score.

Thanking viewers who gave the series a chance, Foley continued:

“It’s not going to change the cancellation, but I wanted to thank everybody who took the time to check it out. Whether it was you found it on your own, whether it was a recommendation you saw on social media, it’s appreciated. So thank you.”

Outside of Foley and Hayes, the cast included J.R. Ramirez, Caleb Baumann, Cary Christopher, Liv Lindell, Leven Miranda, Cassidy Paul and Michaela Russell.

Sending one final message to his colleagues, he added:

“To the entire cast and crew of It’s Not Like That, I loved making the show with you, and I would work with you again and again and again.”

Like Jake Ballard before him, Foley has built a career around memorable characters. Unfortunately, Malcolm Jeffries won't get another chapter.

You can view the post from Foley’s Instagram here:

It's Not Like That has become the latest one-season casualty in the streaming era.

Fans quickly shared their reactions online:

@toddholland3/Instagram

@themeanchick/Instagram

@shaqscott1/Instagram

@courtneywalsh/Instagram

@goodideamomma/Instagram

@marjijsherman/Instagram

@judybenasher/Instagram

@escapethelabyrinth/Instagram

@hilmills0001/Instagram

@linsey.d.wagner/Instagram

@davidcblacker/Instagram

The cancellation arrives just months after Foley said goodbye to another of his most recent characters.

In May, Will Trent viewers watched Dr. Seth McDale meet a tragic end during the Season 4 finale. Seth died from injuries sustained in a car accident shortly after arriving at the hospital with Angie, who had gone into labor following the crash. Although Angie gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Edie, Seth did not survive.

After the episode aired, Foley shared an Instagram video reacting to the character's death, holding a framed image of his name from the show's opening credits alongside Bluebell the Chihuahua, who plays Betty.

You view the post here:

While no amount of fan support is likely to change Prime Video's decision, Foley's message underscored how much the series meant to its cast and crew. After a year marked by Seth McDale's exit, renewed interest in Roman Bridger, and now the cancellation of It's Not Like That, the actor is once again saying goodbye to a role sooner than expected.

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