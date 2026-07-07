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Ron DeSantis Gets Brutal History Lesson After Making Patently False WWII Claim About Great Britain

Ron DeSantis
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After an X account trolled the U.S. by sharing a photo of a pub in Great Britain that's much older than America, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attempted to clap back with a tweet about World War II—and was swiftly fact-checked.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was swiftly fact-checked after he attempted to school an X account that was already trolling the United States by making a false claim about U.S. contributions during World War II.

To mark America's 250th birthday, the X account No Context Brits—which is known for posting memes, jokes, and sarcastic commentary—celebrated by highlighting a British pub that predates the United States by centuries.

The account wrote:

"America is 250 years old. This pub is 1,466 years old."

The pub in question is the Old Ferry Boat Inn, located in Holywell, Huntingdonshire, Cambridgeshire, England. The pub claims to have been established in AD 560, which would make it the oldest pub in England.

You can see the post below.

It was a simple tweet that made a point about the U.S. being a very young country in comparison to other powers but it bothered DeSantis nonetheless, and he fired back with:

"And if it wasn’t for America the insignia on the pub would be written in German."

You can see his post below.

But DeSantis couldn't be more wrong if he tried, considering the United Kingdom did not entirely depend on the efforts of American forces to repel the Germans during World War II.

The Battle of Britain marked the first major defeat of Nazi Germany in the second world war. In 1940, the United Kingdom successfully resisted Germany's sustained aerial assault without military assistance from the U.S., which did not enter the war until after the Attack on Pearl Harbor more than a year later.

Given that DeSantis earned a history degree from Yale University, critics argued he should have been aware of that historical timeline, and mocked him profusely.



Others couldn't believe he could be so sensitive over a simple photo of a pub.


DeSantis isn't doing the GOP any favors if it ever wants to become anything other than the party of manufactured grievances.

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