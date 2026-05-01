AOC Offers Theory On Why Trump Actually Wants His Face On Passports—And Yep, That Certainly Tracks

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a cutting observation when asked for a response to the news that President Donald Trump will be putting his face on U.S. passports.

The State Department announced it will issue a limited run of commemorative passports for the 250th anniversary of the country's founding featuring an image of Trump, making him—and this is absolutely not normal—the first living president ever depicted on a U.S. passport.

Roughly 25,000 to 30,000 of the special passports will be available through the Washington passport office ahead of July 4, while standard passports will still be offered elsewhere. The move is the latest in a broader effort to attach Trump’s likeness and signature to official commemorative items tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

Trump's portrait will be paired with a gold imprint of his signature on an interior page, while the cover reverses the standard layout by placing “United States of America” in bold gold lettering at the top and “Passport” at the bottom. It also includes a gold American flag emblem marked with “250” encircled by stars on the back cover.

Noting that the only presidents depicted in current passports are the four carved into Mount Rushmore—George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln—Ocasio-Cortez cited that contrast as evidence of what she argued was Trump’s narcissism.

When approached by MeidasTouch Network's Pablo Menriquez for comment, Ocasio-Cortez had this to say:

"It's giving Monopoly money. I think he's jealous that Mount Rushmore got a page and you’ve got four presidents in there and he’s probably saying, ‘Why don’t I get a passport page?’”

“I think there’s also like all these lower-level people competing for his love and attention as well."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

As far as people were concerned, she hit the nail on the head.





Trump is, whether he likes it or not, very easy to read.

Just days ago, Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that "Trump only seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries." She referenced that Trump recently removed three women from Cabinet-level positions: Kristi Noem at Homeland Security, Pam Bondi at Justice, and Lori Chavez-DeRemer at Labor.

In remarks that highlighted that FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth still have their jobs despite significant controversy, she added that "If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct.”