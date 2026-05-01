Skip to content

Photo Of Tina Fey At Knicks Game Sitting Next To Manspreading Timothée Chalamet Goes Viral—And Here Come The Jokes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

AOC Offers Theory On Why Trump Actually Wants His Face On Passports—And Yep, That Certainly Tracks

Screenshot of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
MeidasTouch Network; Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked what she makes of President Trump putting his face on U.S. passports, and her theory in response is spot on.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 01, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a cutting observation when asked for a response to the news that President Donald Trump will be putting his face on U.S. passports.

The State Department announced it will issue a limited run of commemorative passports for the 250th anniversary of the country's founding featuring an image of Trump, making him—and this is absolutely not normal—the first living president ever depicted on a U.S. passport.

Roughly 25,000 to 30,000 of the special passports will be available through the Washington passport office ahead of July 4, while standard passports will still be offered elsewhere. The move is the latest in a broader effort to attach Trump’s likeness and signature to official commemorative items tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

Trump's portrait will be paired with a gold imprint of his signature on an interior page, while the cover reverses the standard layout by placing “United States of America” in bold gold lettering at the top and “Passport” at the bottom. It also includes a gold American flag emblem marked with “250” encircled by stars on the back cover.

Noting that the only presidents depicted in current passports are the four carved into Mount Rushmore—George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln—Ocasio-Cortez cited that contrast as evidence of what she argued was Trump’s narcissism.

When approached by MeidasTouch Network's Pablo Menriquez for comment, Ocasio-Cortez had this to say:

"It's giving Monopoly money. I think he's jealous that Mount Rushmore got a page and you’ve got four presidents in there and he’s probably saying, ‘Why don’t I get a passport page?’”
“I think there’s also like all these lower-level people competing for his love and attention as well."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

As far as people were concerned, she hit the nail on the head.


Trump is, whether he likes it or not, very easy to read.

Just days ago, Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that "Trump only seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries." She referenced that Trump recently removed three women from Cabinet-level positions: Kristi Noem at Homeland Security, Pam Bondi at Justice, and Lori Chavez-DeRemer at Labor.

In remarks that highlighted that FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth still have their jobs despite significant controversy, she added that "If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct.”

Latest News

Jeff Bezos; Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump

Amazon Slammed Over Potential 'The Apprentice' Reboot Hosted By Don Jr.—And The Grift Is Real

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Wall Street Has A New Nickname For Trump Amid His Ongoing War With Iran—And It's Hilariously Brutal

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Jared Isaacman
Donald Trump

Trump Praises NASA Official's 'Beautiful Ears' In Awkward Viral Clip—And It's A Big Yikes

Chuck Grassley
Donald Trump

GOP Senator Sends Republicans Into A Panic After Hot Mic Catches Him Asking Damning Question About Trump's Judicial Nominees

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshots from @mike.ali32's TikTok video
@mike.ali32/TikTok

TikToker Goes Viral For Yelling Out Fast Food Slogans After Buying Their Food—And The Reactions Are Priceless

We're supposed to go through life loving the people that we love so loudly that they can never doubt how much we love them. Maybe that's how we should approach the things and companies we love, too.

At least, that seems to be the approach that TikToker @mike.ali32 is taking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @withethanlap's TikTok video
@withethanlap/TikTok

Guy Turns His Pregnant Wife's Extreme Text Messages Into A Hilariously Perfect Pop Punk Song—And It's A Banger

Anyone who has gone through pregnancy or is close to someone who has knows that the symptoms are truly no joke, and going from one day to the next can feel like an absolute rollercoaster.

Comedian and TikToker Ethan Lapierre's wife shared with him some of her symptoms, sometimes texting him that she was hungry but couldn't eat, and other times feeling like she was dying.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @missyhalleonig's TikTok video
@missyhalleonig/TikTok

A New Parenting Hack For Getting Toddlers To Stop Their Tantrums Has People In Disbelief That It Actually Kinda Works

Parents might not want to admit it, but when their toddlers are tantruming, there's nothing quite like finding a way to hilariously redirect or confuse them to help stop the tears.

In a hilarious parenting hack that's taking over TikTok, videos are appearing that all mysteriously star a woman named "Jessica," though no one can seem to find her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @legallyswifite13's TikTok video
@legallyswifite13/TikTok

Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing Frontier Airlines Of Kicking Her Off Flight For Being Deaf

Let this Frontier Airlines saga be a reminder to all of us that not all disabilities and needs are visible, so when a person requests accommodations, it's better to believe them.

TikToker @legallyswiftie13 posted in 2024 that, though she was in her early twenties, she discovered that she would be rapidly losing her hearing, which was discovered at a routine medical check-up. Though she could still speak and hear, it would become increasingly difficult for her to hear, especially when there were competing noises in the area.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Sasse
60 Minutes/CBS News

Former GOP Senator Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Criticizing People For Playing 'Candy Crush' Instead Of 'Making Babies'

Ben Sasse represented Nebraska in the United States Senate from 2015 to 2023. As a Midwestern moderate, the sometimes controversial Sasse was often critical of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on social media and on the Senate floor.

At one point, the Nebraska GOP censured him because of his criticism of Trump. But Sasse, like Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins, would still vote with the majority of his party when his vote was needed to back Trump's agenda.

Keep ReadingShow less