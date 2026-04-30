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Mike Johnson Just Gave A Mind-Numbing Reason Why Voters Should Keep Republicans 'In Charge'—And The Delusion Is Real

Mike Johnson
Newsmax

During an interview on Newsmax on Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson urged midterm voters to keep Republicans "in charge" for a completely ridiculous reason.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 30, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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During a Monday appearance on Newsmax, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana told host Greta Van Susteren why voters need to keep Republicans in power, but the self-proclaimed Christian nationalist's reasoning went over like a lead balloon.

The discussion on Newsmax's The Record with Greta Van Susteren turned to the continuing partial government shutdown that began February 14, 2026—now the longest in history, surpassing 68 days.

Blaming Democrats, Johnson said:

"They have full-on Trump Derangement Syndrome, OK? And it informs how they see the world and how they react. And how irresponsible they are now is on full display for the whole country."

Johnson continued, saying:

"I hope voters remember this in the fall. You’ve got to keep the grown-ups in charge—and that’s the Republicans."

You can see the moment here:


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In response to Johnson's comments, people across social media were brutal in their mockery of the GOP, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, the phrase Trump Derangement Syndrome, and Johnson himself.

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Even some MAGA minions pushed back.

Despite Republicans' attempts to pin the final funding stalemate about the Department of Homeland Security on Democrats, the bone of contention is the GOP's refusal to approve any funding package for any unfunded agencies unless they get their wish list for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

While the Senate passed multiple partial funding bills (excluding some ICE funding) to fully fund the Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration, and other unfunded needs at DHS, Johnson's House of Representatives blocked them from passing.

The GOP wants a $70 billion, three-year funding plan for ICE with no reforms in their operations despite mounting court cases ruling their standard practices unconstitutional.

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