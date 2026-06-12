Skip to content

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Just Showed Off His Ripped Abs In A Crop Top And Tiny Shorts—And The Fan Thirst Is Real

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Democrats Just Marked 'National Best Friends Day' By Trolling Trump With A Brutal Photo—And We're Cheering

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. celebrated National Best Friends Day on Monday—and the Democrats' X account decided to mark it with a trolling photo of President Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The U.S. celebrated National Best Friends Day on Monday, so Democrats decided to mark the day with a photo of President Donald Trump with none other than his former friend and associate, the late financier and convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The two men were best friends for well over a decade and often socialized at events between New York and Florida. They had a falling out sometime around 2004, per Trump's account, and there is little record of the two men meeting after that.

But the relationship has come under heightened scrutiny as the Epstein files—in which Trump is mentioned 38,000 times—continue to keep the Trump administration in a bind the more Trump and his officials push back against their release.

With a simple remark of "Happy National Best Friends Day," Democrats used their official X account to share a widely circulated photo of Trump and Epstein together.

You can see the post and the photo below.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump @TheDemocrats/X

People loved the shady response.


The Democrats' response came the same week that a damning report from the New York Times revealed much about the Trump administration's fight to prevent the release of the Epstein files.

The Times reported that the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files evolved into a significant internal dispute, with Vice President JD Vance warning colleagues that the issue posed a major political threat. Senior officials reportedly convened multiple meetings in the Situation Room—often without Trump present—to discuss how to respond.

Vance reportedly favored releasing all available files before Congress could act on legislation that would require broader disclosure.

At the same time, many White House officials were said to be focused less on criticism from political opponents and more on the risk that the controversy could erode support among Trump's core MAGA base, a concern that reportedly shaped much of the administration's response.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Martin Luther King during the 1963 March on Washington
Donald Trump

Trump Is Bragging Again That He Got A Bigger Crowd In 2019 Than MLK's 'I Have A Dream' Speech Did—And The Delusion Is Staggering

Scrreenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MTG Unloads On 'Traitor' Trump In Viral CNN Interview After Damning Epstein Files Coverup Report Drops

White House Freedom 250 UFC fight setup
LGBTQ

MAGA Is Getting Dragged Hard After New Photos Reveal Bud Light Is One Of White House UFC Fight's Sponsors

Donald Trump; The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Donald Trump

Trump Dragged After Video Of Renovated Reflecting Pool Already Shows Parts Of It Coated In Algae

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshots from @Suzierizzo1's X video
@Suzierizzo1/X

Racist Connecticut Woman Caught On Video Telling Indian Woman To 'Eat Your Bacon' And Go Back To Her Country

A video, shared on X by @Suzierizzo1, of an incredibly racist woman at a ShopRite market in Stamford, Connecticut, recently went viral after the inflammatory things she said to a fellow customer.

In the shared video, the woman was standing at a customer service station, demanding to pay for a handful of items while other customers were there to return products.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @LeahRain77's video
@LeahRain77/X

Woman Shares How Man Stalked Her From Her Morning Run All The Way To A Restaurant In Alarming Video

A woman shared an important reminder to stay alert, trust your gut, and stay safe out there after she was stalked by an unidentified man on her morning run.

The video was cross-posted to X by @LeahRain77, in which the woman explained that her alertness and the slight change to her routine that morning may have saved her life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift; 'Toy Story 5' cast: Conan O'Brien, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee
Kevin Mazur/TAS Rights Management/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Disney/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Brought Her VHS Copy Of 'Toy Story' To The 'Toy Story 5' Premiere To Have The Cast Sign It—And We're Obsessed

Fans have said since the beginning of her career that Taylor Swift is one of us, with the same big heart and interests she would have if she hadn't found stardom.

For those who remain unconvinced, the Toy Story 5 premiere might just do the trick.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @jessicajeankava's TikTok video
@jessicajeankava/TikTok

Woman Dragged After Breaking Down In Tears In Viral TikTok Because Hotel Pool Was Overrun With Kids

There's nothing quite like going to a location, knowing exactly what to expect, and then being upset that you got exactly what you expected.

But going to a family-friendly hotel and seeing kids at the pool was just what TikToker @jessicajeankava needed to set her off. She was already crying when she hit "record."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @henrysircomedian's TikTok video
@henrysircomedian/TikTok

TikTok Comedian's Hilarious Instructional Video For How To 'Skedaddle' Over A Rainbow Crosswalk Without Turning Gay Has Us Cheering

June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community, and unfortunately, that's enough to provoke the most homophobic people to crawl out of the woodwork.

Haters, for whatever reason, have it in their minds that being part of the LGBTQ+ community is problematic, and some even go so far as to think of it as "contagious" or "influential," like other people can "catch it" if they get too close.

Keep ReadingShow less