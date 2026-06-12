Democrats Just Marked 'National Best Friends Day' By Trolling Trump With A Brutal Photo—And We're Cheering

The U.S. celebrated National Best Friends Day on Monday, so Democrats decided to mark the day with a photo of President Donald Trump with none other than his former friend and associate, the late financier and convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The two men were best friends for well over a decade and often socialized at events between New York and Florida. They had a falling out sometime around 2004, per Trump's account, and there is little record of the two men meeting after that.
But the relationship has come under heightened scrutiny as the Epstein files—in which Trump is mentioned 38,000 times—continue to keep the Trump administration in a bind the more Trump and his officials push back against their release.
With a simple remark of "Happy National Best Friends Day," Democrats used their official X account to share a widely circulated photo of Trump and Epstein together.
You can see the post and the photo below.
@TheDemocrats/X
People loved the shady response.
The Democrats' response came the same week that a damning report from the New York Times revealed much about the Trump administration's fight to prevent the release of the Epstein files.
The Times reported that the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files evolved into a significant internal dispute, with Vice President JD Vance warning colleagues that the issue posed a major political threat. Senior officials reportedly convened multiple meetings in the Situation Room—often without Trump present—to discuss how to respond.
Vance reportedly favored releasing all available files before Congress could act on legislation that would require broader disclosure.
At the same time, many White House officials were said to be focused less on criticism from political opponents and more on the risk that the controversy could erode support among Trump's core MAGA base, a concern that reportedly shaped much of the administration's response.