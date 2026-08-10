CVS pharmacies recently announced they'll begin carrying pet medications at their locations, but it seems like they haven't quiiiite worked out the kinks for the new service.

X user and pet owner @AutumnTweets has gone viral after sharing how her first experience with CVS pet meds has gone. And in a word, it's hilarious.

As she showed in an X post, Autumn received a pointed email notification from CVS that once her little dog Pippin turns 18 she will be forbidden from managing his medical care and pharmacy records.

Who knew even dogs were subject to HIPAA rules! In her caption, Autumn wrote:

"CVS is telling me my dog is going to be treated as an independent legal adults under HIPAA when he turns 18."

@AutumnTweets / X

The post, which featured a pic of her adorable canine, also included a screenshot of the notification she received, which read:

"When Pippin turns 18, you'll lose access to their prescriptions and pharmacy records. You'll need to add them again as an adult to help manage their care."

No offense but I don't think Pippin is really equipped to handle his own medical care!

@AutumnTweets/X

CVS' pet meds service is a new offering by the company, just launched this past July.

The company announced that their offerings will include antibiotics, allergy meds, flea and tick treatments, insulin, and pain relievers for dogs and cats, in a bid to make accessing medications easier for pet owners.

The pet meds are also available via some of the same CVS' services humans can access, like deliveries and automatic refills.





@6abcactionnews CVS Health announced Tuesday that CVS Pharmacy is now dispensing select prescription medications for dogs and cats

"We know that CVS Pharmacy is a trusted partner in our patients' health care journeys. With the launch of pet medication dispensing, our pharmacies are now able to serve every member of the family."

But apparently only until they're 18! Then those dogs and cats are on their own.

Of course, the notification Autumn received is likely just a glitch—CVS is surely not applying HIPAA to our furry friends.

But that doesn't make the entire notion not hilarious, and people on X had an absolute field day making fun of this hilarious glitch.













Autumn herself got in on the joke, posting an image of Pippin's registration for the military draft.

And apparently, this absurd glitch actually isn't all that new: People also posted their own experiences like Autumn's in which a dog was treated like a human being under the law by a pharmacy.





Anyway, Pippin, if you're reading this: As a good boy of 13 if you don't yet know how to use a smartphone and a computer, you've got five years to learn. Get crackin'—your health apparently requires it!