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Man Goes Viral After Getting Arrested For Standing On Hospital Roof Dressed As Grim Reaper And Staring At Patients

Leon Gillespie as the Grim Reaper
@Ohgoditsliz/YouTube

A 26-year-old man in the U.K. was arrested and fined in North Wales for dressing up in a "Grim Reaper"-style outfit and staring at hospital staff and visitors.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 07, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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In an overuse of free will and dark humor, 26-year-old Leon Gillespie was arrested and charged a £200 fine for appearing as the Grim Reaper on the roof of the Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital in St. Asaph, Denbighshire.

Though Gillespie attempted to plead that he had appeared as a black "crow" on the roof of the hospital, the judge at Llandudno Magistrates in North Wales wasn't convinced, as the costume included a hood and a long blade, looking like the standard Grim Reaper with its scythe.

Gillespie also made noise up on the roof and eerie vocal sounds, disturbing the visitors and hospital staff who saw him.

GRIM REAPER arrested after creeping out hospital patients #weird #cool #comedy# funny #thestupidswww.youtube.com

Four police cars and multiple fire service vehicles were in attendance before they managed to get him down from the roof.

Gillespie did not explain his behavior or the costume, but he did plead guilty to the charges, as well as to stealing £30 to £40 of cat food and litter from a local Pets at Home on March 26, along with food and drink from Sainsbury's in Llandudno on May 28.

As a result of his offenses, Gillespie was ordered to pay a combined £250, including £100 in fines, £100 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, and £50 in compensation.

The surprise Grim Reaper sighting spread across social media, and TikTokers couldn't help but wonder how this was illegal.

Daily Mail UK/TikTok

Daily Mail UK/TikTok

Daily Mail UK/TikTok

Daily Mail UK/TikTok

Daily Mail UK/TikTok

X users were similarly incredulous, calling the sighting hilarious.






A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board wrote:

"The health board has previously stated it has a zero tolerance approach to abuse, aggression or nuisance within its hospital sites."
"He was charged with other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care, caused, without reasonable excuse, a nuisance or disturbance to a National Health Service staff member who was working there or was otherwise there in connection with work, and refused, without reasonable excuse, to leave the premises when asked to do so by a constable."

Since this took place at a hospital, there's no doubt that a person who received a difficult medical diagnosis might have seen the presumed Grim Reaper on the roof, and it would have only made their experience that much more traumatizing.

But people with a dark sense of humor and those counting down the days to the -BER months likely thought this was one of the coolest moments of the year.

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