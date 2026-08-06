Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Pens Classy Response After Unedited Bikini Pics Spark Body-Shaming Comments

Though Eilish appeared in one episode of the first season of the horror series Swarm and performed well according to fans, this is her first major role, let alone a leading one.

Now in the production stage, early photographs have been released of Eilish in her role as Esther, and fans have been stopped in their tracks, unable to recognize the pop star.

When she's performing her music, Eilish has an individual and eclectic look with looser-fitting clothes that commonly have a skater or punk vibe, in mostly black with occasional pops of color.

In the photos from the Toronto-based production, Eilish appears in 1950s-esque bright red, fitted shirts, plaid skirts, and matching bright red pumps. Most notably, Eilish is wearing a bright red lip, and her hair appears to be a light brown instead of her signature black.

You can see the photos here:

Fans insisted that they could not recognize Eilish at all while talking about it on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit.

"So I know the clothes and period-centric makeup and vibe are doing a lot of heavy lifting, but she does NOT look like a pop star at all, and one of the most challenging things to do as an actor is disappearing into a role."

"I really hope she pulls this off as I’m excited to see it!!" -gayitaliandallas92

"In my opinion, she has a very specific look for her music endeavors, so it’s probably easier for her to become someone else without that look. I’d imagine it’d be easy for her to be incognito, as well." -Streetalicious

"Based on these pictures alone, it’s very possible I could’ve watched this whole movie and not realized it was even her." -FiftyShadesOfGregg

"I looked at this and was like, 'OP got title wrong, this isn't Billie.' Oops!" -Otherwise_Pine

"I wouldn't have recognised her. She reminds me of Claire Foy here." -Daenarys1

"She looks miserable, which I guess is a good thing." -Asleep-Stop4999

"Surprisingly, she actually looks a lot like how I pictured Esther when reading the book." -No_Book622

"She’s beautiful but doesn’t look like she has perma-filter face, which means she can actually emote! It’s sad that it’s getting to the point where all I’m asking from an emotional role is that the actors can, ya know… emote." -LittleJessiePaper

Plath fans chimed in, some concerned about a pop star portraying Esther Greenwood, while others held out hope based on Eilish's appearance.

"I hope it’s good, but I really don’t think the book lends itself to a film adaptation." -DustierAndRustier

"I've never really gotten actress vibes from her, but she looks really good here. I'm willing to wait and see if my knee-jerk 'just hire an established actress for such a big role' reaction was too quick to judge."

"I'm a Billie fan so I'd be happy to be wrong on that." -palpablebubble

"She also has naturally very sad eyes. Not a read, just something that most people would try to not emphasise on themselves, but it'll work for the character." -Glum_Goal786

"Pretty ballsy for her to do a role like this for her debut; hopefully she's really prepared. excited to see it!" -azarialessi

"She was good in her role in 'Swarm,' but that was much smaller; she wasn't carrying the project or even her episode of it. I'm rooting for her, though." -blarbiegorl

"This makes me want to go pick 'The Bell Jar' up again for the 30th time. I frequently devoured that book in my early 20s. I’m excited to see how it translates to a movie." -BogeyLowenstein

Billie Eilish seems to have fooled nearly everyone with her new look, which is promising for her immersion in a complicated and demanding role like that of Esther Greenwood. It will be interesting to see how the team adapts the book and whether they preserve Esther's character or choose to soften her personality and experiences for today's audiences.