Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Pens Classy Response After Unedited Bikini Pics Spark Body-Shaming Comments

A relaxing getaway in Mallorca took an unexpected turn after candid, unedited photos of Georgina Rodríguez with Cristiano Ronaldo and his 16-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., aboard a yacht sparked a wave of body-shaming comments.
You can see the paparazzi pics below:
Instead of focusing on the family's vacation, some social media users fixated on Rodríguez's appearance. Now, the Argentine-Spanish reality star is addressing the hate head-on with a powerful message.
Addressing her 77.1 million Instagram followers on August 4, Rodríguez wrote:
"My body will change, as all women’s bodies do. And I hope it continues to do so for many years, because that will mean I’m still alive."
The post, translated from Spanish, featured several bikini photos that fueled online discourse alongside selfies and other vacation snapshots. In the caption, Rodríguez reflected on body image, self-acceptance, confidence, and the values she hopes to pass on to her children.
Rodríguez then reflected on the lessons she hopes to instill in her six children, three of whom are girls:
"And if there's anything I wish to teach you — alongside Cris [referring to Ronaldo], who I am deeply proud of for the values he imparts as a father and as a man — it's that the value of a person can never depend on a physique or on the opinion of strangers…”
Although Ronaldo and Rodríguez have yet to marry, the couple has been together since 2016 and announced their engagement in August 2025.
Together, they share two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Rodríguez also helps raise Ronaldo's three older children—Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.
Reflecting on motherhood, Rodríguez added:
“That little dose of positive psychology that I try to give them every day also helps me stay grounded in this world of so much fantasy."
She also revealed that she had seen the body-shaming comments and discussed them with Ronaldo, admitting the criticism made her feel as though she was being labeled "fat" despite making a living from her image. According to Rodríguez, Ronaldo reminded her of "what truly matters."
Recalling Ronaldo's response, Rodríguez wrote:
"You don’t live by your image. You live by what you are. A perfect woman. Beautiful, with a body, mother, good person, successful, and living life with love. What the hell else do you want? It's normal for them to envy you."
Unfortunately, Rodríguez is far from the first woman in the public eye to face harsh scrutiny over her appearance—a reality that ultimately left her questioning "the standard."
Questioning those expectations, she continued:
“Who decides which is the 'right' body? Do we really still think that happiness has a size? I work out because it makes me happy. Because I'm passionate about it…”
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and raised in Jaca, Spain, Rodríguez trained as a dancer before launching a modeling career that has included campaigns with Prada, Chanel, Guess, and Alo Yoga, as well as appearances at Paris Fashion Week.
Embracing her body, Rodríguez remarked:
"I love my curves. I love the freedom to live in the body I choose. In the body that holds me, that has allowed me to embrace, create life, fall, and rise again. A body deserving of respect, love, and gratitude in all its versions."
Rodríguez wrapped up her message by sharing what "success" means to her, describing it as "living in peace" and "surrounding myself with the people I love. Enjoying my family and friends. Taking care of my health. Laughing. Learning. Living."
Read Rodríguez's message below:
At the time of writing, the post had amassed more than 5 million likes and over 107,000 comments, with many users expressing disbelief that Rodríguez felt compelled to defend her body despite fitting conventional beauty standards. Others argued the backlash reflected a broader and unhealthy obsession with female thinness.
Here's a look at some of the online reactions:
@cintiaye22/Instagram
@lacindina/Instagram
@snowseleey_/Instagram
@bn.n8e/Instagram
@peluqueriasandramiguel/Instagram
@coachparamamas/Instagram
u/asteroida/Reddit
u/Averagely-Anxious/Reddit
u/empatheticsocialist1/Reddit
u/jesuisenceinte/Reddit
u/coppergl0w/Reddit
u/watchberry/Reddit
Rodríguez's experience is another reminder of how quickly conversations about a public figure can shift to their appearance. Her response, however, redirected the focus toward body image, self-worth, and the pressure of living under constant public scrutiny. It's a conversation that extends far beyond one vacation photo.