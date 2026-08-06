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OpenAI CEO Ripped After Suggesting Tip For Using ChatGPT To Help Parent Your Kids—And It's So Bleak

Sam Altman
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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman faced criticism after sharing a dystopian parenting tip about feeding your kids' interests into ChatGPT.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 06, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is desperate to push his highly unpopular product, going on talk shows to gush about its benefits and making suggestions online for how everyone can use ChatGPT in their daily lives. The tech billionaire tries hard to sell the public on AI, but his recent assertion that parents should use it to avoid speaking with their kids didn't land well.

On Friday, Altman tried to convince parents that his app, ChatGPT Work, was the answer to their parenting needs. But it read more like a cheat code for people who don't know how to interact with other humans, including their own children.

Claiming he was told about a great use for his product, Altman posted on X:

"cool use case of chatgpt work i heard last night:"
"connect your family calendars and explain your kids' interests."
"every morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid's soccer game that afternoon, one kid's upcoming birthday, some news, etc."

The top reply was from Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, who suggested instead of playing a podcast created by artificial intelligence:

"What if you just talked to your children"

The ratio, a comparison of likes and reposts between the two posts, wasn't even close. While Altman's original suggestion garnered 12,000 likes and 4,300 reposts as of this writing, Hirsch's post got 226,000 likes and 19,000 reposts.

Others also pushed back on Altman's suggestion.

@AM_Pines/X











Altman has been trying to push AI on parents for a while. While tech companies love their products, the public hasn't jumped on board.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Altman declared:

"I do [use ChatGPT for parenting]. I mean, I feel kind of bad about it because we have this, like, genius level at everything, intelligence, sitting there, like, waiting to unravel the mysteries of humanity..."
"So I feel like I'm not asking a good-enough question, but it is—I don't—I cannot imagine having gone through, like, figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT."

After reacting to Fallon's comment that parents got along fine without environmentally destructive AI, Altman added:

"But I have relied on it so much.... I mean, [ChatGPT is] obviously, like, the most important thing to happen in my life, so it's top of mind and I use it all the time..."
"And, by the way, it's personalized. Like, ChatGPT gets to know you."

And that is part of the problem a lot of people have with feeding their children's personal information into a massive data center owned by a loosely regulated private company, to use at their discretion, instead of a solid selling point.

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