Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Ripped After Claiming Americans Soon Won't Need Retirement Savings Thanks To AI

Since Suri has not appeared in public alongside Cruise in several years, it's long been assumed that the pair must be estranged, especially as she neared adulthood. Cruise occasionally appears in public with his other two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, Connor and Isabella, and he pointedly avoids discussing fatherhood, parenting, or kids in his interviews.

This month, Suri did something that further confirmed people's suspicions about her relationship with her father by more directly connecting herself to her mom.

Suri legally changed her name from "Suri Cruise" to "Suri Noelle," which is her mother's middle name, as a nod to her relationship with Katie Holmes.

It's also been confirmed that Suri uses this name on a legal basis, as she attends Carnegie Mellon and registered to vote under "Suri Noelle." She even went by this name as early as June 2024 when she attended her high school graduation.

Suri Noelle and Katie Holmes are both very private people and do not disclose their information to the public often, but changing her last name to "Noelle" prior to one of the first big achievements in her life, high school graduation, and then continuing to use it now as her legal name is telling.

Allegedly, Holmes and Cruise's divorce in 2012 was at least in part to Holmes' exit from the Church of Scientology and wanting to protect her daughter, then 6, from its teachings. Since Cruise is strongly tied to the Church, it isn't hard to imagine Noelle wanting to break ties through her name, as well.

When her name change was made official, onlookers had many theories.





































Kids typically will do whatever they can when they are young to have a relationship with their parents, but as they grow up, they start to realize that their parents are far from perfect, and sometimes the best thing they can do is walk away and make a life for themselves.

It's unclear if that's exactly what Suri Noelle did, but creating a name for herself is, at minimum, inspiring.