A Pumpkin Decoration From TJ Maxx Is Going Viral For Looking Exactly Like Mitch McConnell—And We Can't Unsee It

TJ Maxx is selling a pumpkin decoration that has everyone doing a double take because it bears an eerie resemblance to Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, who has been MIA for weeks now.

The decoration attracted attention after images were shared by social media users, including one Instagram user who remarked:

"The store wanted $19.99 for a decorative pumpkin that resembles Mitch McConnell. For that price, I'd expect it to at least occasionally freeze mid-sentence."

You can see the image below.

Aside from going viral on Reddit, the decoration has made the rounds on X, where a different social media user went viral after commenting:

"I think it’s sweet that Mitch McConnell lived long enough to see the release of his TJ Maxx Halloween collab."



You can see the post and the image below.





@hello_caitlin/X

People largely agreed that the resemblance is utterly uncanny.





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The images have gone viral following McConnell's hospitalization in June. Limited updates about his condition fueled online speculation and conspiracy theories questioning whether he was still alive.

The 84-year-old—who chairs the Senate Rules Committee—was found unconscious at his Washington residence, prompting an advanced life support response. Earlier this month, his office said his condition was improving.

In a July 13 social media post, McConnell said he had been hospitalized after a fall that left him "briefly unconscious" and revealed he was also recovering from a mild case of pneumonia. He included a photo of himself in a hospital bed, but the image only intensified speculation online, with some users claiming it had been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

McConnell's aides have declined to say whether they have recently spoken with him, adding to speculation about his condition. The Daily Beast reported that a semi-permanent security detail remains stationed at George Washington University Hospital, where McConnell continues to receive treatment.