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Kash Patel Roasted After Sharing Cringey Video Patting Himself On The Back Following 'Flawless' World Cup

Kash Patel
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a gloating video touting "zero major security incidents" following the conclusion of the World Cup on Sunday—and was instantly called out for making it about himself.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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FBI Director Kash Patel was widely mocked after sharing a gloating video touting "zero major security incidents" after Spain claimed the World Cup title on Sunday with a 1–0 victory over defending champions Argentina.

Patel said the statistic is remarkable given that the United States "hosted the equivalent of 78 super bowls in 38 days, along with 40 base camps, endless fan zones, and celebrations in nearly every state."

He wrote:

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup was the largest sporting event in the history of the world, shattering previous attendance record by double digits. America- we got it done, ZERO major security incidents across our nation while we hosted the equivalent of 78 super bowls in 38 days, along with 40 base camps, endless fan zones, and celebrations in nearly every state."
"President Trump promised his administration would deliver the most safe, secure, and fun environment for FIFA. He started by establishing the White House FIFA Task Force some 16 months ago, and we got right to work."

Patel said the FBI devoted nearly 5,000 personnel from headquarters, field offices, and international offices to World Cup security, calling it the bureau's largest-ever resource commitment for a single event.

He credited federal, state, and local partners for their "relentless effort" and highlighted the creation of multiple operations and intelligence coordination centers "from scratch" to share intelligence in real time. Patel also noted that the FBI launched its first counter-drone training school for law enforcement and said authorities seized more than 700 drones near FIFA-restricted airspace.

He added:

"Whether it was UFC 250, SAIL 250, State Fair 250 or so many other events happening simultaneously- we DELIVERED the safest and most secure World Cup in history. President Trump's leadership set the course, he led the way, and this FBI and our partners rose to the challenge."

In an accompanying video, Patel is shown stepping off a private jet, greeting people off camera, and speaking with agents as the World Cup trophy is displayed nearby. It then cuts to Patel signing a World Cup poster before showing him thanking FBI personnel and other officials as he toured a temporary command center outside MetLife Stadium, where the tournament final was held.

You can see his post and the video below.

People were not impressed to hear this from a guy who has come under fire for partying with an entire hockey team while on the clock.


The Trump administration is full of narcissists, so it's no surprise to hear that the man at the top absolutely made the World Cup final about himself either.

After President Donald Trump presented Spain with the World Cup trophy on Sunday, he awkwardly stayed on stage as the team celebrated, an action that Spain's national team addressed by editing him out of an official photo shared to social media.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino appeared to encourage Trump to step aside after the trophy presentation. While Infantino left the stage so the players could celebrate, Trump briefly remained with the squad before being politely asked to move over. He ultimately took a position at the edge of the group and posed for photos alongside Spain's national team as the celebrations continued.

Later, Spain's football association uploaded the official World Cup-winning photo with the caption "Los sueños se cumplen"—"Dreams come true"—with Trump cropped out.

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