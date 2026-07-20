RFK Jr. Makes Eyeroll-Worthy Claim About Trump's Mental Acuity After Heated Text Exchange With Mark Ruffalo

Within 24 to 48 hours, it closes again to rest and grow for several more years, giving people very little time to see it in person.

The Huntington Library in San Marino, California, became a famous spot for corpse flowers when they unveiled their first one in 1999.

In more recent years, the staff has been diligent about "warning" the public on their social media accounts of the smell as soon as it starts to infuse the library's greenhouse area, giving people a chance to make plans to go to the Huntington in the next few days in the hopes of seeing one of its corpse flowers while it's open.

Some people drive long distances, even out-of-state, and others take time off of work and cancel other plans, all for the chance of spending two minutes in the presence of one of these rare, gorgeous—albeit reeking—flowers.

This week, the Huntington Library hosted not one, but two corpse flowers, which they have lovingly named Odora and Odorysseus, that bloomed at the same time, framing one of the library's largest windows.

And one man had the most perfect plan to commemorate the moment.

A couple waited in line to see the two corpse flowers, dressed in full goth, metal-inspired beats.

Some kind people in line behind the couple agreed to take their photo of them posing in between the two corpse flowers before the man got down on one knee.

His girlfriend kneeled down next to him, likely thinking something was wrong or that he was striking a crouching pose with the flowers, before she realized he was proposing. She rose to her feet, clearly surprised and close to tears.

The man spoke to her inaudibly, and she nodded "yes" over and over. He then put the ring on her finger from a little coffin-shaped ring box, and the pair shared a kiss.

You can watch the moment here:

@righttoabsurdity @Shodire Congratulations to these two who just got engaged in front of the corpse flowers 😭 they were so cute!!! And thank you for the makeup tips!! Their makeup stayed perfect after four hours in line, in the blazing heat and humidity. Impressive!! #corpseflower #goth #gothlove #thehuntington #engagement

Several TikTokers who were present at the time shared photos they captured of the moment.

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

Fellow TikTokers were touched by the perfect moment.

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

The moment was also shared on X, where X users were equally touched by the sweet moment.





































Every proposal is special, but it's especially amazing when the environment matches the people getting married, and when thought has gone into the proposal.

Whether he was waiting for the perfect moment or was waiting for these two specific flowers to bloom, this guy clearly wanted to commemorate an irreplaceable moment with an irreplaceable experience.