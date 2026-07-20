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RFK Jr. Makes Eyeroll-Worthy Claim About Trump's Mental Acuity After Heated Text Exchange With Mark Ruffalo

RFK Jr.; Donald Trump; Mark Ruffalo
Fly Zone USA/YouTube; Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. opened up about a recent text fight he got into with Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, and he pushed back against the actor's assertion that President Trump is the "stupidest man in America."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 20, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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In an appearance on the Fly Zone USA podcast, conspiracy theorist, antivax grifter, and MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. once again praised the "encyclopedic" intellect of his boss.

Back in March while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Kennedy claimed Trump had an "encyclopedic, molecular knowledge." He's made the same claim and used the same anecdotes as proof numerous times before and since.

Speaking to host Christian “Trick Trick” Mathis, RFK Jr. did his usual name-dropping, sharing an alleged text exchange with Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo. The men became acquainted when RFK Jr. still worked for environmental causes, before discovering selling conspiracy theories and pseudoscience was far more lucrative.

RFK Jr. said:

"I was texting with Mark Ruffalo the other day, he’s very mad at me."

Mathis asked if RFK Jr. was referring to the actor who starred as the Incredible Hulk in multiple Marvel films and streaming programs.

After responding in the affirmative, Kennedy continued:

"He’s got really bad Trump Derangement Syndrome. And one of the things he said, 'You’re working for the stupidest man in America.' Now you can say a lot about Trump—and a lot of Democrats believe he’s stupid—and I actually at one point believed that."
"I believed he’s very superficial, he probably hasn’t read a book. Now that I know him, he has like an encyclopedic mind."

The Trump sycophant, who joined forces with the POTUS only after Democratic voters rejected RFK Jr.'s own 2024 presidential campaign, extolled his boss' ability to spout trivia as proof of his intelligence and also praised his "very beautiful hand."

You can watch the moment here:

youtu.be

RFK Jr. also admitted:

"When I was in the Democratic Party, I thought he’s a bombastic guy who doesn’t really know anything and doesn’t really care about detail or have a grasp for it."

People mocked both Kennedy and Trump when the podcast clip was posted, sharing examples of the POTUS's "encyclopedic mind."

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Trump has frequently bragged about his own intelligence by citing the numerous cognitive tests he's been given by his doctors since his first term in office, seemingly unaware what the deliberately simple screenings are for.

But Trump took extreme measures to hide his grades and school transcripts.

Trump's domestic critics and the international press have cited his apparent confusion, frequent tangents, and mistakes as proof of his severe cognitive decline.

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