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Tom Cruise Looks Virtually Unrecognizable In Trailer For New Film About Eccentric Billionaire

Tom Cruise
Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Tom Cruise has fans doing a double take in a new trailer for the upcoming film Digger, in which he plays a billionaire named Digger Rockwell.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 20, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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We've seen some incredible examples of immersive acting and method acting that took projects to a whole new place, like Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight and Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant.

The latest example, which is reminding some of an elderly Biff Tannen from Back to the Future, is Tom Cruise's portrayal of the fictional character Digger Rockwell, a wealthy oil tycoon who must help undo the harm that he's created for the planet and its people.

In the official trailer for the Warner Bros. film Digger, Digger Rockwell at first paces back and forth in his oversized walk-in closet with a prominent belly, incredibly pale and haggard skin, and graying, thinning hair.

It's only when an environmental researcher pleads with him to close down his billion-dollar platform, which is setting the stage for a worldwide, uncontainable catastrophe, that some of his facial expressions are notably similar to Tom Cruise's.

Throughout the trailer, Cruise's character ranges from suited up with a cowboy hat, concealing most of his physique, to more vulnerable moments at home with his ailing cat, a metaphor for something he may not be able to save no matter how much he does right. No matter the setting or attire, Cruise remains impressively unrecognizable to most viewers.

You can watch the movie trailer here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Some viewers found the idea of Digger Rockwell digging the world out of a problem of his own creation ironic in today's political climate.



But most were distracted by a very unrecognizable Tom Cruise.






Cruise previously unveiled the trailer for the comedy at a July 9 Q&A event in Los Angeles, and spoke about his dramatic transformation.

“I have never had something that could challenge me in this way and neither has Alejandro when we went in, ever. And when you see this film, it’s totally original."

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the comedy is in theaters Oct. 2

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