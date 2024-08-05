Tom Cruise Is Performing A Crazy Stunt At The Olympics Closing Ceremony—And It's Peak Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is reportedly performing an "epic stunt" at the Olympics closing ceremony in Paris—and, well, of course he is.
According to TMZ, the 62-year-old action star is set to close out this summer's games as a way to set the stage for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Multiple "direct" sources told the outlet:
"The plan for the upcoming Closing Ceremony involves Tom repelling down from the top of Stade de France… landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag.”
The broadcast will then reportedly "cut to a previously recorded film":
"The first 2 minutes shows Tom's journey on an airplane...flying with the Olympic flag from France to Los Angeles, where he skydives down to the Hollywood sign."
This scene was actually recorded in March.
While no one managed to get the skydiving footage, photos of the Mission Impossible star scaling the Hollywood sign did circulate on social media.
After skydiving down to the sign, the footage will then show “Tom passing the flag to other Olympians — including a cyclist, skateboarder, and volleyball player — as they make their way around the next host city for the Summer Games.”
And fans are pumped.
Of course, they are also not surprised that Cruise is the man for the job.
The closing ceremony is set for August 11.
We definitely don't want to miss it!