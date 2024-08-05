Skip to content

MAGA Rallygoers Held Super Awkward Signs Behind JD Vance In Self-Own For The Ages

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tom Cruise Is Performing A Crazy Stunt At The Olympics Closing Ceremony—And It's Peak Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise; Eiffel Tower with Olympic rings
Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty Images; John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

The 62-year-old 'Mission Impossible' star is reportedly performing an impressive stunt during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics to set the stage for LA 2028.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 05, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Tom Cruise is reportedly performing an "epic stunt" at the Olympics closing ceremony in Paris—and, well, of course he is.

According to TMZ, the 62-year-old action star is set to close out this summer's games as a way to set the stage for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Multiple "direct" sources told the outlet:

"The plan for the upcoming Closing Ceremony involves Tom repelling down from the top of Stade de France… landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag.”

The broadcast will then reportedly "cut to a previously recorded film":

"The first 2 minutes shows Tom's journey on an airplane...flying with the Olympic flag from France to Los Angeles, where he skydives down to the Hollywood sign."

This scene was actually recorded in March.

While no one managed to get the skydiving footage, photos of the Mission Impossible star scaling the Hollywood sign did circulate on social media.

After skydiving down to the sign, the footage will then show “Tom passing the flag to other Olympians — including a cyclist, skateboarder, and volleyball player — as they make their way around the next host city for the Summer Games.”

And fans are pumped.







Of course, they are also not surprised that Cruise is the man for the job.




The closing ceremony is set for August 11.

We definitely don't want to miss it!

Latest News

Screenshot of Monica Crowley; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Fox Guest Slammed After Bizarrely Accusing Dems Of Marketing Harris As 'Obama In A Skirt'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

A black and white photo of two women. They have very short haircuts. One woman whispers into the other's ear.
Photo by Christina Langford-Miller on Unsplash

The Moment People Realized Someone They Knew Was A Pathological Liar

"Liar, Liar pants on Fire!"

Some people should be given an award for their fibbing talents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @noellecornelius's TikTok video
@noellecornelius/TikTok

Woman Accidentally Films Random Awkward Encounter With Her Ex—And We're All Cringing

Anyone who has ever had an accidental run-in with one of their exes can attest to how awkward it can be. Sometimes there are unresolved feelings, or even pining, and let's not forget the possible anger and vengeance.

But most of us don't manage to catch that awkward moment on video.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots from @dieselhill
@dieselhill/TikTok

Homeowner Freaked Out By Voice Coming From Reset Microwave After Flipping Circuit Breaker

A homeowner on TikTok is taking to the platform to seek help after hearing a voice coming from her microwave after resetting a breaker.

TikToker @dieselhill shared a video showing what happens when the home's circuit breaker is flipped, and honestly, it is a bit disturbing.

Keep ReadingShow less
People on first date at cafe
Photo by Good Faces on Unsplash

Married People Share Their First Impressions Of Their Spouse

We all know that people aren't always who they seem to be upon first meeting them. In fact, there are a lot of people who later let us down, because we thought they were someone far nicer than they turned out to be.

But sometimes, our first impressions take hilarious turns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman with hand over her mouth while looking at smartphone
Daniele La Rosa Messina/Unsplash

People Reveal Which Things They Regret Ever Finding Out

Ignorance is bliss, they say.

For better or worse, we don't always have the power to control when we come into information, and once we know the truth about people or circumstances, we can't go back to the way things were.

Keep ReadingShow less