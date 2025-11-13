Ilhan Omar Zings Trump With Epic One-Liner After He Mocks Her For Being From Somalia

Skip to content

People Admit Which Seemingly Harmless Things They Still Judge People For

After President Donald Trump attacked Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar for coming from Somalia and "telling us how to run our country," Omar fired back with a sharp one-sentence response to shut him down.

Trump sat for an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham during which he—a known racist—criticized Omar as "somebody who comes from Somalia where they don't have anything" and mocked her allegiance to the Constitution. Omar has been a U.S. citizen since 2000.

He said:

“I look at somebody that comes from Somalia, who, where they don’t have anything—they don’t have police, they don’t have military, they don’t have anything. All they have is crime—and she comes in and tells us how to run our country.”

He then mocked Omar's voice, saying:

“‘The Constitution says this, the Constitution says…’ The whole thing is crazy."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump's remarks soon caught Omar's attention and she fired back with:

"Unlike you, I can read and that’s why I know what the constitution says."

You can see her post below.

Many praised Omar for her remarks and joined her in criticizing Trump.


Omar is one of the members of the "squad" of Democratic lawmakers. Even though three of them—a group that includes New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—were born in the United States, Trump has nonetheless said they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came."

Earlier this month, Trump said Omar "should go back" to Somalia after she spoke about her homeland in a speech.

In September, after South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace launched a failed effort to strip Omar of committee assignments over comments she made following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, Trump told reporters that Omar "should be impeached and it should happen fast."

