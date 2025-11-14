Skip to content

Cynthia Erivo Jumps In To Protect Ariana Grande After Fan Jumps Barricade At 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere

James Van Der Beek Selling 'Dawson's Creek' Mementos To Pay For Cancer Treatment—And Fans Are Heartbroken

James Van Der Beek
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video

Actor James Van Der Beek announced that he's selling memorabilia from Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues at auction to help cover the cost of his treatment for colorectal cancer.

Joanna Edwards
Nov 14, 2025
Fortunately or unfortunately, fans of Dawson’s Creek are poised to soon have a chance to own pieces of TV history, as actor James Van Der Beek will be auctioning off items from his time on the hit show in order to pay for cancer treatments.

Proceeds from the items will go directly to Van Der Beek to help cover costs associated with his treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer. A father of six, he revealed his diagnosis last year.

Some people found out just recently when they heard about the auction, however.



Van Der Beek partnered with Propstore for its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, scheduled for Dec. 5–7, 2025. The sale marks the first time Van Der Beek has released much of this memorabilia to the public, including wardrobe, props, and set pieces tied to some of his most recognizable onscreen moments.

Among the headline items is the necklace Dawson gives Joey for prom, a key memento from the long-running teen drama. The piece is expected to sell for between $26,400 and $52,800.

Also appearing will be the outfit Dawson wore in the show’s pilot episode, estimated at up to nearly $4,000, along with additional wardrobe and props from Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003.

There were some folks who were a bit more down-to-earth about him selling off props, a thing that many celebrities will do as a matter of money making for lives outside of possible cancer treatments.

For some fans, Van Der Beek's cancer diagnosis was a reminder of life's uncertainties.

There was some cynicism among fans about the relatively affordability of the American health care system.

Most people have few assets they can liquidate.


Van Der Beek’s career spans three decades, and the collection up for auction reflects that range, though Dawson’s Creek fans will likely find the most nostalgia attached to the pieces associated with his breakout role.

For many, these items carry the weight of a cultural moment, one that helped define late-’90s and early-2000s teen television, albeit being sold for a very sad reason.

