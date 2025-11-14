James Van Der Beek Selling 'Dawson's Creek' Mementos To Pay For Cancer Treatment—And Fans Are Heartbroken

Fortunately or unfortunately, fans of Dawson’s Creek are poised to soon have a chance to own pieces of TV history, as actor James Van Der Beek will be auctioning off items from his time on the hit show in order to pay for cancer treatments.

Proceeds from the items will go directly to Van Der Beek to help cover costs associated with his treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer. A father of six, he revealed his diagnosis last year.

Van Der Beek partnered with Propstore for its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, scheduled for Dec. 5–7, 2025. The sale marks the first time Van Der Beek has released much of this memorabilia to the public, including wardrobe, props, and set pieces tied to some of his most recognizable onscreen moments.

Among the headline items is the necklace Dawson gives Joey for prom, a key memento from the long-running teen drama. The piece is expected to sell for between $26,400 and $52,800.

Also appearing will be the outfit Dawson wore in the show’s pilot episode, estimated at up to nearly $4,000, along with additional wardrobe and props from Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003.

Van Der Beek’s career spans three decades, and the collection up for auction reflects that range, though Dawson’s Creek fans will likely find the most nostalgia attached to the pieces associated with his breakout role.

For many, these items carry the weight of a cultural moment, one that helped define late-’90s and early-2000s teen television, albeit being sold for a very sad reason.

