Ariana Grande Just Took Another Lie Detector Test And Was Asked About The Moon Landing—And It Didn't Go Well

Dr. Oz Slammed After Telling Americans To Simply 'Get Healthier' To Reduce Their Healthcare Costs

Dr. Mehmet Oz
Fox News

During an appearance on Fox News, Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz had some simple advice for Americans on how to save on healthcare costs—just "get healthier."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 19, 2025
Dr. Mehmet Oz, now the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was criticized after he suggested during an appearance on Fox News that Americans should just "get healthier" if they want to save on healthcare costs.

Healthcare premiums are up nationwide. For instance, those with plans through the Affordable Care Act's state exchanges are seeing premiums that are about 30% higher than what they paid this year. Premiums for company-sponsored health plans have risen as well, further straining wallets amid a nationwide affordability crisis.

But Oz claimed that obesity rates account for a quarter of annual healthcare spending—untrue—and suggested "if you really want to drop the cost of health care in America, get healthier." He also praised Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative and even whipped out some snacks on the air.

He said:

"Obesity by itself drives about a quarter of healthcare expenses, so if you really want to drop the cost of health care in America, get healthier."
"Getting people to eat better and exercise is [Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s] primary mission. The reason why he took the job was to get [Make America Healthy Again] into the agenda of the American people."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

At no point did he address high premiums, and he was swiftly called out.


In yet another reminder of how out of touch he is with the average citizen, Oz was criticized over the summer for saying that Americans shouldn't "eat carrot cake" as millions faced cuts to their government-funded health insurance.

He spoke shortly after the passage of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," which will cause 17 million people to lose valuable Medicare and Medicaid coverage. Under the bill, individuals earning just above the federal poverty line would be required to start paying out of pocket for certain Medicaid services, such as doctor visits and lab tests.

Oz didn't address these concerns, only saying "We'll be there for you when you need help with Medicare and Medicaid, but you've got to stay healthy as well." He urged Americans to "do the most that you can do to really live up to the potential, the God given potential, to live a full and healthy life."

screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers
Donald Trump

Seth Meyers Offers Hilarious Reality Check After Trump Demands He Be Fired Over Recent Episode

Screenshot of Pam Bondi
Political News

Pam Bondi Tried To Claim That Democrats Can't Even 'Define A Fascist'—And The Responses Came In Hot

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Slammed After Snapping 'Quiet, Piggy' At Female Reporter Who Asked Epstein Question

waiter carrying tray of beverages
Trending

Restaurant Workers Break Down What Actually Happens If A Customer Can't Pay The Bill

CEO and Portfolio Manager, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P., William Ackman speaks at The New York Times DealBook Conference at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times

Billionaire Roasted After Giving Dating Advice To Young Men By Touting His Truly Awkward Pick-Up Line

“May I meet you?”

No, this is not a pick-up line from your grandfather’s dusty box of love letters. Nor was it penned by Jane Austen, Shakespeare, or even a Bridgerton-era footman who slipped through a cosmic wormhole to rescue modern romance.

screenshot of Maria Bartiromo and Scott Bessent
Fox News

Treasury Secretary Ripped After Offering Bonkers Explanation For Why Beef Prices Are So High

When asked to explain anything, members of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump can be expected to present "alternative facts." Some Trump administration lies are half-truths, but others are absolute whoppers with no basis in reality.

Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, opted to go with a lie so absurd that people were amazed he and his Fox News interviewer were able to remain straight-faced.

The members of KISS pose in full makeup and costume during their classic-era heyday, capturing the band's signature theatrical rock style.
Gabor Scott/Redferns via Getty Images

KISS Pays Tribute To Late Guitarist Ace Frehley In First Performance Since His Tragic Death

The rock world has faced a heartbreaking series of losses in 2025, from Garth Hudson to Ozzy Osbourne, and now Ace Frehley, the trailblazing, cosmic-themed guitarist who helped define the sound and spectacle of KISS.

Frehley died on October 16 after suffering a fall at his home in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident caused by blunt-force trauma. He was 74.

Zuri and West Hamilton
@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

Girl's Hilariously Iconic School Photos Have TikTok In Stitches After She Asked To 'Try Her Own Pose'

School picture day is one of those occasions that parents either plan for and get excited about, or ... absolutely dread.

And both are understandable, honestly. Parents are pressured to purchase expensive photo packages, while the pictures themselves often show their children looking less than stellar in a studio space with a photographer they've never met.

Brandon Royval; Donald Trump
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

UFC Star Explains Why He Turned Down Offer To Fight At White House In Blistering NSFW Rant

Speaking on the In the Arena MMA podcast, UFC fighter Brandon Royval said he would turn down an offer to fight in a cage match at the White House, calling the idea "some f**king Hunger Games type of f**king s***."

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced there will be on a UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026 to celebrate our nation's 250th year of independence.

