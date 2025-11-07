Skip to content

AOC Reveals Why She Thinks MTG Is Actually On A 'Revenge Tour' Against Her Fellow Republicans

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

RFK Jr. Dragged For Bolting Out Of Oval Office The Moment A Man Collapsed During Press Briefing

Screenshot of man collapsing and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. preparing to walk out
@atrupar/X

After a man suddenly collapsed during a press briefing in the Oval Office, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. was seen hurrying out of the room—and people aren't impressed.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 07, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was criticized after hurrying out of a press briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday after a man had a medical emergency and suddenly collapsed.

Kennedy was on hand alongside President Donald Trump, Dr. Mehmet Oz—the current Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services—and health aides for a press briefing announcing lower costs for weight loss drugs.

A man, later identified as Gordon Findlay, the global brand director for Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk, was standing near Trump’s desk when he suddenly collapsed while Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks was speaking, causing Ricks to pause mid-remarks.

Oz quickly rushed over and helped catch the man. Oz and others present laid him on the floor as a White House employee instructed members of the press to leave the room. Reporters were then escorted back to the White House Briefing Room.

But before people had even really caught wind of what was even happening, Kennedy was already gone—having bolted in a split second once the man went down.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Many pointed out that the moment shows us exactly how self-serving Kennedy really is.


Speaking to the press later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "the White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay."

A source who was present at the scene told People magazine that Kennedy "went into the other room and got a chair because when [the man] first started falling, he thought maybe he just needed to sit."

Amid accusations that Kennedy had "fled the scene," White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai defended him, telling progressive journalist Aaron Rupar—who had shared a clip of the moment that went viral on X—that Kennedy "rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man, you ghoul."

I guess we'll have to take his word for it.

Latest News

Screenshots from @gianna.wulff's TikTok video
Trending

Influencer Reveals How 'Narcissist Mom' Upstaged Her Gender Reveal With A 'Prank'—And Yikes

Screenshot of George Santos; Zohran Mamdani
Political News

George Santos Announced He's Leaving New York After Mamdani's Win—And The Responses Are Brutal

Donald Trump; Screenshot of WalMart's 2025 Thanksgiving meal
Political News

Trump Brutally Fact-Checked After Boasting That Walmart's 'Thanksgiving Dinner' Is Cheaper Than Last Year

Person in a hospital bed
Trending

Times People Saw Someone Almost Die Due To Their Own Actions

More from News/political-news

Close-up, mid-section shot of an unidentifiable male doctor's body. In his right hand he holds a red stethoscope.
Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Cancer Patients Explain Which Symptoms Ultimately Led Them To See A Doctor

Cancer has taken far too many lives and affected far too many people.

Where is a cure?

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Hilariously Trolls Trump's Bizarre New Golden Sign Spotted Outside The Oval Office

Donald Trump is known for his gaudy taste in decor and the White House's recently posted sign that features the words “The Oval Office” in golden script next to an exterior door near the Rose Garden is no exception.

The text appears to be printed on paper taped to the wall, and Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time trolling the new sign with a little "Live, Laugh, Love" flair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up shot of the number 30 painted on asphalt.
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

People Over 30 Share Their Biggest Regrets In Life

Life goes by in a flash.

When we're young, we tend to laugh off that statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Adams
Michael Adams/Facebook

Kentucky Secretary Of State Issues Hilarious Reminder After Citizens Sound The Alarm About Polls Being Closed

Kentucky voters were up in arms after discovering polls were closed on election day—until Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, explained why.

It turns out you can't vote when there's no election in your state.

Keep ReadingShow less
The entrance of the Louvre Pyramid, two weeks after a robbery at the Louvre in Paris, France, November 3, 2025.
NurPhoto/GettyImages

The Louvre's Incredibly Simple Video Surveillance Password Has The Internet In Disbelief

The world’s most famous museum—once the guardian of France’s looted treasures—apparently guarded itself with a password that could’ve been guessed… by a toddler.

On October 19, in broad daylight, the Louvre in Paris was hit by a group of bandits in an eight-minute spree worth $102 million. At around 10 a.m., four men in yellow vests and motorcycle helmets rolled up in a stolen cherry picker.

Keep ReadingShow less