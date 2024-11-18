RFK Jr. Dragged Over Cringey Photo Of Him Eating McDonald's With Musk, Trump And Don Jr.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of Health and Human Services, was roasted for sharing a McDonald's feast on Trump's private jet despite his recent promise to "make America healthy again."
RFK Jr. was pictured with fellow Trump cronies Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. gorging on Big Macs, chicken nuggets, and fries and washing them down with cokes.
As Trump's pick to head the health agency, RFK Jr.–a health nut who previously declared processed foods from fast food joints like Mickey D's were "poison"–forced a smile as he was about to mow down on a Big Mac during the flight.
Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, shared the photo on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
"POV: walking by the cool kids table."
The motley crew were traveling to New York City on Saturday to attend the UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Don Jr. shared the group photo and joked, "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," followed by three US flag emojis.
Clockwise from the left was the Tesla CEO–and Trump's new bestie–with a Quarter Pounder with cheese, Chicken McNuggets, fries, and a regular Coke.
The former President went for a Filet-O-Fish, Big Mac, fries, and a Fanta Orange soda.
Across him was Trump's eldest son having a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and cheers-ing with french fries.
Behind him was GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, who didn't have a seat at the table, standing for the photo opp sans happy meal.
RFK Jr. was prominently featured on the far right holding a Big Mac accompanied by Chicken McNuggets, fries, and a regular Coke.
Just days before, RFK Jr. referred to the unhealthy meal offerings on Trump's presidential plane and said on the Joe Polish podcast:
“Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto [Trump Force One] is, like, just poison."
“You have a choice between –- you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”
And here he is forced to swallow his pride.
Social media users had a field day with RFK Jr.'s attempt at keeping up with appearances while going against his health principles.
People were lovin' seeing RFK Jr.'s painful induction into Trump's inner circle with fast food.
Others called them out for their hypocrisy.
The group photo came days after Trump announced the Kennedy scion would be his choice for health secretary.
"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump wrote on X on November 14, 2024.
Trump stated that under RFK Jr.'s guidance heading the health department, Americans "will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country."
He added:
"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"
But first, want fries with that?