Skip to content

Dr. Oz Slammed After Telling Americans To Simply 'Get Healthier' To Reduce Their Healthcare Costs

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Slammed After Snapping 'Quiet, Piggy' At Female Reporter Who Asked Epstein Question

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Inside Edition/YouTube

During a flight aboard Air Force One, President Trump rudely snapped at Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs after she tried to ask him a question about the Epstein files.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 19, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was widely criticized after he rudely snapped at Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs after she tried to ask him a question about the Epstein files on Air Force One as Trump flew from D.C. to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the weekend.

Trump has done everything he can these last few months to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

But the scandal boiled over as a result of a release from House Oversight Committee Democrats that includes emails like one Epstein sent his associate Ghislaine Maxwell that reads:

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him. He has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.”

In another message, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein emailed journalist Michael Wolff:

“[Victim] Mar-a-Lago. [identifier]. Trump said he asked me to resign — never a member, ever. Of course he knew about the girls, as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Last week, once the government shutdown ended, Speaker Mike Johnson swore Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) into office and she became the 218th signatory on the bipartisan discharge petition to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. That set up a House vote on the bill for this week, a development Trump was none too happy about.

So on Friday, as Trump rode on Air Force One and spoke with reporters, Jacobs asked why he's pushed back against releasing the files "if there's nothing incriminating" in them.

Trump swiftly dismissed her with:

"Quiet, piggy."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump was harshly criticized.


On Tuesday, the House and Senate—with just one “no” vote—approved a bill requiring the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, following an unusual procedural maneuver in the House to force the measure to the floor.

Once Trump signs the bill, the Justice Department will have 30 days to release all files related to Epstein and his associate and procurer Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Attorney General Pam Bondi may withhold certain materials if their disclosure would endanger underage victims or interfere with an ongoing investigation.

Notably, a congressional vote was never required for the files to be made public. Trump could have ordered their release unilaterally, but has pushed back against their release, decisions that have invited further scrutiny. Trump recently pivoted and said he supports releasing the files and ordered the Justice Department to investigate Democrats' associations with Epstein.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Keith Urban
Donald Trump

Keith Urban Just Performed A Gay Anthem For Trump At Mar-A-Lago—And It's One Big Yikes

screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers
Donald Trump

Seth Meyers Offers Hilarious Reality Check After Trump Demands He Be Fired Over Recent Episode

Screenshot of Pam Bondi
Political News

Pam Bondi Tried To Claim That Democrats Can't Even 'Define A Fascist'—And The Responses Came In Hot

waiter carrying tray of beverages
Trending

Restaurant Workers Break Down What Actually Happens If A Customer Can't Pay The Bill

More from News/political-news

CEO and Portfolio Manager, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P., William Ackman speaks at The New York Times DealBook Conference at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times

Billionaire Roasted After Giving Dating Advice To Young Men By Touting His Truly Awkward Pick-Up Line

“May I meet you?”

No, this is not a pick-up line from your grandfather’s dusty box of love letters. Nor was it penned by Jane Austen, Shakespeare, or even a Bridgerton-era footman who slipped through a cosmic wormhole to rescue modern romance.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Maria Bartiromo and Scott Bessent
Fox News

Treasury Secretary Ripped After Offering Bonkers Explanation For Why Beef Prices Are So High

When asked to explain anything, members of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump can be expected to present "alternative facts." Some Trump administration lies are half-truths, but others are absolute whoppers with no basis in reality.

Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, opted to go with a lie so absurd that people were amazed he and his Fox News interviewer were able to remain straight-faced.

Keep ReadingShow less
The members of KISS pose in full makeup and costume during their classic-era heyday, capturing the band’s signature theatrical rock style.
Gabor Scott/Redferns via Getty Images

KISS Pays Tribute To Late Guitarist Ace Frehley In First Performance Since His Tragic Death

The rock world has faced a heartbreaking series of losses in 2025, from Garth Hudson to Ozzy Osbourne, and now Ace Frehley, the trailblazing, cosmic-themed guitarist who helped define the sound and spectacle of KISS.

Frehley died on October 16 after suffering a fall at his home in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident caused by blunt-force trauma. He was 74.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zuri and West Hamilton
@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

Girl's Hilariously Iconic School Photos Have TikTok In Stitches After She Asked To 'Try Her Own Pose'

School picture day is one of those occasions that parents either plan for and get excited about, or ... absolutely dread.

And both are understandable, honestly. Parents are pressured to purchase expensive photo packages, while the pictures themselves often show their children looking less than stellar in a studio space with a photographer they've never met.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brandon Royval; Donald Trump
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

UFC Star Explains Why He Turned Down Offer To Fight At White House In Blistering NSFW Rant

Speaking on the In the Arena MMA podcast, UFC fighter Brandon Royval said he would turn down an offer to fight in a cage match at the White House, calling the idea "some f**king Hunger Games type of f**king s***."

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced there will be on a UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026 to celebrate our nation's 250th year of independence.

Keep ReadingShow less