Jesse Watters Just Revealed Trump's Real Motive For Building A White House Ballroom—And It's Peak Trump

Fox News host Jesse Watters told a Turning Point USA crowd that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is building his golden ballroom as a monument to himself—because he knows no one else wants to honor or remember him.
Watters made the revelation at Saturday's Turning Point USA AmericaFest event.
He reminisced about how he and the POTUS were hanging out at the White House eating Mexican food when Trump asked if he wanted to see his "big, beautiful ballroom."
The MAGA minion Fox personality told the conservative crowd:
"I said, ‘Sure, let me see it.' He rolls the whole thing out. And guys, I don't know if you know this—the ballroom is huge. Like, I said, ‘Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House.'"
Watters continued:
"He said, ‘Jesse, it's a monument. I'm building a monument to myself—because no one else will.'"
You can see the moment here:
Multiple renovations to the White House—like the destruction of the Jackie Kennedy-designed Rose Garden, the demolition of the East Wing created by Republican President Teddy Roosevelt and upgraded by Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt, and the edition of a multitude of massive Trump portraits and tacky gold embellishments and knicknacks—have been chalked up to Trump's pathological need to erase others and promote himself, and an utter lack of taste or class.
Trump announced during a December 17 Hanukkah event that his 90,000-square-foot ballroom will now cost $400 million, up from the prior estimates of $150 million and $200 million.
Trump has claimed the monstrosity, which will dwarf the White House, is a necessity so future Presidents can host huge events indoors rather than on the South Lawn or at any one of the numerous federal facilities nearby that already provide ample space.
Trump has claimed his gilded ballroom/monument to himself will seat 900 people, which far exceeds the needs of state dinners.
People were unsurprised by Watters' latest Trump tale.
Watters story rang true given Trump's lifelong obsession with slapping his name on all of his failed business ventures: Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines, Trump Water, Trump University, Trump Mobile...
Upon beginning his second term, Trump eliminated the Kennedy Center board. Trump then got his replacements to rubber stamp changing the name of the memorial to Democratic President John Kennedy to The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
On December 22, Trump announced the U.S. Navy's new "Golden Fleet" initiative, which will include a new class of heavily-armed U.S. Navy warships that will be named after himself—an honor usually reserved for leaders who have left office and most often until after their death.
Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, under Trump's guidance, ordered the renaming of the USNS Harvey Milk—assassinated leader in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and a Navy veteran—to USNS Oscar V. Peterson, citing efforts to remove "woke" ideology.
Not only has Trump pushed to create monuments to his own ego, but his administration has also worked to eliminate the names of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ historical figures from government properties and websites in an effort to prop up their White supremacist, Christian nationalist agenda.
On December 16, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon rejected a request from the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP) to halt construction while Trump's golden grand ballroom project undergoes additional review.
However, the judge said he plans to hold a hearing in January on the NTHP's request for a preliminary injunction and warned the Trump administration not to make underground construction decisions that would lock in the design of the ballroom above ground.
Whether Trump adheres to that court order remains to be seen.