Skip to content

Zooey Deschanel Reveals She Only Starred In 'Elf' After Original Choice Dropped Out

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jesse Watters Just Revealed Trump's Real Motive For Building A White House Ballroom—And It's Peak Trump

Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

While speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, Fox News host Jesse Watters revealed that President Trump's new White House ballroom is actually a vanity project—and yep, that tracks.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 24, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Fox News host Jesse Watters told a Turning Point USA crowd that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is building his golden ballroom as a monument to himself—because he knows no one else wants to honor or remember him.

Watters made the revelation at Saturday's Turning Point USA AmericaFest event.

He reminisced about how he and the POTUS were hanging out at the White House eating Mexican food when Trump asked if he wanted to see his "big, beautiful ballroom."

The MAGA minion Fox personality told the conservative crowd:

"I said, ‘Sure, let me see it.' He rolls the whole thing out. And guys, I don't know if you know this—the ballroom is huge. Like, I said, ‘Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House.'"

Watters continued:

"He said, ‘Jesse, it's a monument. I'm building a monument to myself—because no one else will.'"

You can see the moment here:


youtu.be

Multiple renovations to the White House—like the destruction of the Jackie Kennedy-designed Rose Garden, the demolition of the East Wing created by Republican President Teddy Roosevelt and upgraded by Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt, and the edition of a multitude of massive Trump portraits and tacky gold embellishments and knicknacks—have been chalked up to Trump's pathological need to erase others and promote himself, and an utter lack of taste or class.

Trump announced during a December 17 Hanukkah event that his 90,000-square-foot ballroom will now cost $400 million, up from the prior estimates of $150 million and $200 million.

Trump has claimed the monstrosity, which will dwarf the White House, is a necessity so future Presidents can host huge events indoors rather than on the South Lawn or at any one of the numerous federal facilities nearby that already provide ample space.

Trump has claimed his gilded ballroom/monument to himself will seat 900 people, which far exceeds the needs of state dinners.

People were unsurprised by Watters' latest Trump tale.




















Watters story rang true given Trump's lifelong obsession with slapping his name on all of his failed business ventures: Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines, Trump Water, Trump University, Trump Mobile...

Upon beginning his second term, Trump eliminated the Kennedy Center board. Trump then got his replacements to rubber stamp changing the name of the memorial to Democratic President John Kennedy to The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

On December 22, Trump announced the U.S. Navy's new "Golden Fleet" initiative, which will include a new class of heavily-armed U.S. Navy warships that will be named after himself—an honor usually reserved for leaders who have left office and most often until after their death.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, under Trump's guidance, ordered the renaming of the USNS Harvey Milk—assassinated leader in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and a Navy veteran—to USNS Oscar V. Peterson, citing efforts to remove "woke" ideology.

Not only has Trump pushed to create monuments to his own ego, but his administration has also worked to eliminate the names of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ historical figures from government properties and websites in an effort to prop up their White supremacist, Christian nationalist agenda.

On December 16, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon rejected a request from the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP) to halt construction while Trump's golden grand ballroom project undergoes additional review.

However, the judge said he plans to hold a hearing in January on the NTHP's request for a preliminary injunction and warned the Trump administration not to make underground construction decisions that would lock in the design of the ballroom above ground.

Whether Trump adheres to that court order remains to be seen.

Latest News

Screenshot of Charlie Kirk; Nicki Minaj
Political News

Clip Of Charlie Kirk Saying Nicki Minaj Isn't A 'Good Role Model' Resurfaces After Her Appearance At MAGA Conference

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Gets Basic History Lesson After Making Bonkers Claim About Why The US Should Control Greenland

Donald Trump during Navy announcement
Political News

Trump Just Announced A New Class Of Navy Battleship Named After Himself—And Here Come The Jokes

Miriam Margolyes
LGBTQ

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Offers Mic Drop Explanation For Why Respecting Pronouns Matters

More from News/political-news

Elon Musk looks on during a public appearance, as the billionaire once again turns a newsroom style decision into a culture-war grievance broadcast to millions on X.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk Cries Racism After Associated Press Explains Why They Capitalize 'Black' But Not 'White'

Elon Musk has spent the year picking fights, from health research funding to imagined productivity crises among federal workers and whether DOGE accomplished anything at all besides leaving chaos in its wake.

His latest grievance, however, is thinly disguised as grammatical. Specifically, he is once again furious that the Associated Press (AP) capitalizes “Black” while keeping “white” lowercase.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Yale University School of Engineering and Applied Science
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Elon Musk Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Claiming That Yale's Lack Of Republican Faculty Is 'Outrageous Bigotry'

Elon Musk—who has repeatedly whined about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)—took to his social media platform to whine about a lack of conservative faculty at Yale University.

Musk shared data compiled by The Buckley Institute (TBI), a conservative-leaning organization founded at Yale in 2010. TBI found 82.3% of faculty self-identified as Democrats or primarily supporting Democratic candidates, 15% identified as independents, while only 2.3% identified as Republicans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barry Manilow
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Barry Manilow Speaks Out After Postponing Farewell Tour Dates Due To Lung Cancer Scare

"Looks Like We Made It" singer Barry Manilow is in the process of saying goodbye to the stage and meeting his fans in-person, but he has to press pause for a few months after receiving a jarring diagnosis.

On December 22, 2025, the "Mandy" singer posted on Facebook, explaining that a "cancerous spot" had been discovered on his left lung.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the last time audiences saw Captain America before his unexpected return was teased for Avengers: Doomsday.
Disney/Marvel Studios

Marvel Just Confirmed That Chris Evans Is Returning For 'Avengers: Doomsday'—And Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Folks, once again, continuity is more of a suggestion than a rule in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has officially confirmed that Chris Evans is returning as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, and the internet has responded exactly how you’d expect: screaming, celebrating, arguing, and a very justified side-eye toward how Sam Wilson keeps getting treated.

The confirmation comes via a teaser now playing exclusively in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash. There is no official online release, despite leaks circulating. If you didn’t catch it on the big screen, Marvel’s response is essentially: sorry, guess you had to be there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Sean Duffy
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Eric Lee/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Hits Sean Duffy With Blunt Factcheck After Duffy Tries To Take Credit For New Infrastructure Grants

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy a pretty important reminder after Duffy touted $1.5 billion in new infrastructure grants as a win for the Trump administration.

Duffy shared a video of different landmarks of U.S. infrastructure—including the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Portland's Union Station—that would be improved as a result of BUILD grants allocated because of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less