Don Jr. Called Out By His Former Mistress After He Tried To Slam Chelsea Clinton Over Ballroom Comments

Donald Trump Jr. was called out on social media by his former mistress, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day, after he referenced former President Bill Clinton's infidelity while attacking Chelsea Clinton over her remarks about the recent demolition of the White House's East Wing.

Trump Jr.'s father, President Donald Trump, recently ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself.

The pet project has garnered heavy criticism in light of the ongoing government shutdown and the announcement that families will not receive SNAP benefits as of November 1. The Trump administration has also declined to release contingency funds that would ensure families that rely on these payments don't go hungry.

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, recently wrote an article for USA Today in which she lamented the decision to demolish the East Wing and shared it to X with the following caption:

"The erasure of the East Wing isn't just about marble or plaster — it's about President Trump again taking a wrecking ball to our heritage, while targeting our democracy, and the rule-of-law."

However, her post caught the attention of Trump Jr., who replied:

"“Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House… and let’s not talk about the intern."

"The intern" in question is none other than activist Monica Lewinsky, who became an international punchline for having an affair with then-President Clinton as a White House intern.

But Trump Jr. was soon given a brutal reminder by his former mistress O'Day, who replied with the following:

"You cheated on your wife as well.. don’t mock your own reflection and call it someone else. Here’s your seat."

O’Day has previously disclosed that she had an affair in 2011 with Trump Jr., referring to him publicly as her “ex” for the first time during the season premiere of MTV’s Ex on the Beach and revealing that they once considered each other "soulmates."

The relationship ended abruptly in 2012 after Trump Jr.’s then-wife Vanessa reportedly discovered “sexy” text messages between O'Day and her then-husband. Trump Jr. and Vanessa went on to announce their separation in March 2018.

Like father, like son, the Trump hypocrisy just never ends.