Don Jr. Weirds Out Internet With Creepy AI Version Of Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Featuring His Dad

When then-vice presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz called Donald Trump and the Republicans “ weird ,” he may have been understating things.

Case in point: the latest bizarre stunt from Donald Trump Jr.—the president’s son and full-time internet troll—who tried to mock Democrats by posting an AI-generated image of his father, labeled as “hot.” Yes, really.

The doctored image shows Trump awkwardly posed in a denim-on-denim look, with a jacket, no shirt under, and matching denim pants, parodying Sydney Sweeney’s recent and much-criticized American Eagle ad . The original commercial stirred controversy not only for its styling but for Sweeney’s sultry voiceover featuring double entendres about “jeans” and her “genes.”

Sweeney tells the camera:

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."

For comparison, you can view the ad here:

Apparently, the Sydney Sweeney denim ad stirred something in Don Jr., because in his mind, the best clapback to “woke outrage” is posting an AI pic of his dad in a double denim ensemble.

The president’s son captioned the image:

“That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!”

If you’re confused, don’t worry—I got you. Don Jr. is clumsily referencing Owen Wilson’s character Hansel from Zoolander , the 2001 comedy that hasn’t been culturally relevant since low-rise jeans were last in style. The whole thing is meant to troll liberals. Instead, it just raised a collective eyebrow.

You can view the cringeworthy Instagram post below:

Trolling is hard, Junior. But, hey, being weird about your family? That seems to run in the Trump genes.

And apparently, it runs in the family to make wildly inappropriate comments about close relatives. Case in point: Donald Trump, in 2004, casually told Howard Stern it was perfectly fine to call his daughter Ivanka a “piece of a**.”

Two years later, on The View, he famously said:

“I don't think Ivanka would do that inside the magazine, although she does have a very nice figure. I've said that if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her.”

Yes, he said that. Out loud. On TV. While sitting right next to Ivanka, who was 24 and visibly mortified. Joy Behar’s response? She flatly told him: “You’re weird.”

Thank you, Joy!

Even though his spokesperson later defended him—it was “just a joke”—it didn’t exactly make it less gross.

And let’s not forget when Don Jr. referred to his then-17-year-old daughter Kai as “ sexy ” in a TikTok video ahead of the Republican National Convention. The internet gagged. Rightfully so.

The oddly worded video post can be seen here:

So why, exactly, is it somehow “okay” for the president’s son to post AI thirst traps of his dad, or for the Trump family to make creepy “jokes” about each other, but comedy shows get dragged through the mud for mocking the commander-in-chief?

Last week, South Park aired their explosive Season 27 premiere , which featured an animated Trump sleeping with Satan and the president nude in the desert. Naturally, Trump wasn’t pleased.

So much so that the White House (yes, the actual White House) issued a statement to Variety :

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years, they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Projection? Maybe. Hypocrisy? Definitely.

So if Don Jr. can post weird, thirst-adjacent memes about his dad, why can’t South Park parody the president in their own over-the-top way?

Who knows. But South Park is back next week with Episode 2—and something tells us they’re not done roasting the Trumps just yet.