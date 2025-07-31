Skip to content

Newsom Epically Rips 'Dumb Dumb' Vance For Claiming Gerrymandering In California Is 'Outrageous'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Don Jr. Weirds Out Internet With Creepy AI Version Of Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Featuring His Dad

Donald Trump Jr.; President Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. shared an AI-generated version of his dad, President Trump, in an all-jeans outfit on Instagram, remarking that he's "so hot right now."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 31, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

When then-vice presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz called Donald Trump and the Republicans “weird,” he may have been understating things.

Case in point: the latest bizarre stunt from Donald Trump Jr.—the president’s son and full-time internet troll—who tried to mock Democrats by posting an AI-generated image of his father, labeled as “hot.” Yes, really.

The doctored image shows Trump awkwardly posed in a denim-on-denim look, with a jacket, no shirt under, and matching denim pants, parodying Sydney Sweeney’s recent and much-criticized American Eagle ad. The original commercial stirred controversy not only for its styling but for Sweeney’s sultry voiceover featuring double entendres about “jeans” and her “genes.”

Sweeney tells the camera:

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."

For comparison, you can view the ad here:

  - YouTubeAmerican Eagle/YouTube

Apparently, the Sydney Sweeney denim ad stirred something in Don Jr., because in his mind, the best clapback to “woke outrage” is posting an AI pic of his dad in a double denim ensemble.

The president’s son captioned the image:

“That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!”

If you’re confused, don’t worry—I got you. Don Jr. is clumsily referencing Owen Wilson’s character Hansel from Zoolander, the 2001 comedy that hasn’t been culturally relevant since low-rise jeans were last in style. The whole thing is meant to troll liberals. Instead, it just raised a collective eyebrow.

You can view the cringeworthy Instagram post below:

Trolling is hard, Junior. But, hey, being weird about your family? That seems to run in the Trump genes.

And apparently, it runs in the family to make wildly inappropriate comments about close relatives. Case in point: Donald Trump, in 2004, casually told Howard Stern it was perfectly fine to call his daughter Ivanka a “piece of a**.”

Two years later, on The View, he famously said:

“I don't think Ivanka would do that inside the magazine, although she does have a very nice figure. I've said that if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her.”

Yes, he said that. Out loud. On TV. While sitting right next to Ivanka, who was 24 and visibly mortified. Joy Behar’s response? She flatly told him: “You’re weird.”

Thank you, Joy!

Even though his spokesperson later defended him—it was “just a joke”—it didn’t exactly make it less gross.

And let’s not forget when Don Jr. referred to his then-17-year-old daughter Kai as “sexy” in a TikTok video ahead of the Republican National Convention. The internet gagged. Rightfully so.

The oddly worded video post can be seen here:

  - YouTubeDaily Mail/YouTube

So why, exactly, is it somehow “okay” for the president’s son to post AI thirst traps of his dad, or for the Trump family to make creepy “jokes” about each other, but comedy shows get dragged through the mud for mocking the commander-in-chief?

Last week, South Park aired their explosive Season 27 premiere, which featured an animated Trump sleeping with Satan and the president nude in the desert. Naturally, Trump wasn’t pleased.

So much so that the White House (yes, the actual White House) issued a statement to Variety:

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years, they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Projection? Maybe. Hypocrisy? Definitely.

Meanwhile, social media users couldn’t stop laughing, though some complimented Junior’s denim meme:

 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

So if Don Jr. can post weird, thirst-adjacent memes about his dad, why can’t South Park parody the president in their own over-the-top way?

Who knows. But South Park is back next week with Episode 2—and something tells us they’re not done roasting the Trumps just yet.

Latest News

Ryan Walters; Kevin Stitt
Political News

Oklahoma Education Chief Accused Of Airing Porn During Meeting Now Claims GOP Governor Set Him Up

Ebon Moss-Bachrach; The Thing
Celebrities

Fantastic Four star's iconic answer!

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game
Trending

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne
Celebrities

Fans In Tears As Osbournes Lay Flowers At Fan Memorial For Ozzy During Funeral Procession

More from People/donald-trump

Dropkick Murphys; Donald Trump
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Dropkick Murphys Epically Troll Trump With Video During Live Performance Of 'First Class Loser'

Iconic punk band Dropkick Murphys are getting huge rounds of applause online for dragging Donald Trump to filth.

During their appearance at Sunday's Warped Tour stop in Long Beach, Dropkick Murphys had a very special presentation during their song "First Class Loser."

Keep ReadingShow less
White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants
MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants

Proving once again that the cruelty is the point—and their social media is cringe—the official White House X account posted video of abducted immigrants being placed on a plane with singer Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand" and the Jet2 holiday ad voiceover in an attempt to capitalize on a viral TikTok moment.

Jet2 is a British low-cost airline whose subsidiary company Jet2holidays offers vacation packages.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Fox News; Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Jesse Watters Dragged After Rambling Rant About How 'Jacked' Trump Has 'Dad Strength'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has famously poached some of his personnel from Fox News, whether it's former Fox & Friends weekend anchor Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, former co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business Sean Duffy tapped for Transportation or former Justice With Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump has chosen as D.C.'s top prosecutor.

As of May, 17 people in Trump's administration were former Fox employees.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pompeii
brown village arch during daytime
Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash

People Dish On Which Popular Tourist Attractions Actually Deserve The Hype

When it comes to travel, there are some destinations that find themselves on just about every major "must-visit" or "must-see" list.

Of course, many of these destinations are a matter of personal taste, and not everyone would agree that certain places, monuments, or known attractions absolutely necessitate a visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nancy Mace Reveals One Of Her 'Favorite' Things To Watch Online—And The Cruelty Is Almost Comical

South Carolina MAGA Republican Representative and perpetual "pick me!" girl Nancy Mace told Fox News she watches videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abductions to relax.

Apparently harassing trans people and Olympic athletes can't eclipse the attention MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is getting for his tap dance around his close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the files he promised his MAGA minions he'd release if elected.

Keep ReadingShow less