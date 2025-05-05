Trump Blasted After Sharing Bonkers AI Image Of Himself As The Pope

President Donald Trump was criticized after he shared an AI-generated image of himself in papal attire just days after telling reporters that he'd "like to be pope" following the death of Pope Francis.
Trump said that he himself "would be my number one choice" to be the next pope after he was asked who he’d like to see become the next pontiff. That would never, ever happen—and disrespects the billions of Catholics around the world who are in mourning.
Nonetheless, he posted the image on his Truth Social account and it was later shared by the official White House X account as well as other social media platforms.
You can see the image below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Many have criticized the Trump administration for making a mockery of the Pope's death.
Despite his adultery, dishonesty, criminal behavior, and other moral failings, Trump claims to be a Christian and has actively sought and received the support of the evangelical community. He has delivered on his pledges to appoint conservative Christian judges to senior positions, a move that has been instrumental in restricting women’s reproductive rights and solidifying his base.
However, a subset of Christian nationalists, estimated to make up around 10% of the U.S. population, stands out by advocating for Christianity to be the official and dominant religion of the country.
Trump's remarks about becoming the next Pope have been largely criticized by those on the left and celebrated by people like South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who said he "was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope."
Graham, with no trace of irony or shame whatsoever, said Trump "would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility."
Blasphemy at its finest.