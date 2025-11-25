GOP Rep. Claims MTG's Resignation Could Be The First Of Many In Eye-Opening Rant

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—once the conspiracy theory-spewing, QAnon-embracing apple of MAGA's eye—announced on Friday her intent to resign and retire from Congress effective January 5.
In the wake of her almost 10-minute video announcement, an anonymous senior House Republican said many others in the party have also grown sick of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his incompetent, petty, glory-hogging administration. They cite Christian nationalist Speaker Mike Johnson as his primary enabler.
According to Punchbowl News, more GOP resignations loom on the horizon.
Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman shared on X:
"[Marjorie Taylor Greene], who will retire from Congress in 42 days, announced the end of her House career Friday night in a manifesto, of sorts, that sounded many of the notes of concern we hear about President Donald Trump’s second term."
"The crux of MTG’s message is that Trump and House Republicans are abandoning all of the president’s priorities, falling into complacency and are on the brink of squandering their razor-thin majority."
Then in a follow-up post, Sherman shared:
"A few other GOP members messaged us over the weekend saying that they, too, are considering retiring in the middle of the term."
"Here’s one particularly exercised senior House Republican: 'This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file.'"
"'The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened. They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms.'"
"'More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.'"
You can see coverage by CNN here:
Sympathy online was very low for the GOP.
Well at least we know when it’s fight or fold, all of them are folders. A handful of brave Republicans could end this in a week.
— Adam Meyerson (@adammeyerson.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 11:33 PM
If they stayed and fought, they might risk growing a backbone. Can’t have that.
— 🌙 𝕹𝖎𝖙𝖊-𝕺𝖜𝖑🦉 (@nite-owl.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 11:32 PM
Poor babies. 🥲 Bye!
— 🦄LogicalUnicorn✨️🌹💙🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@logicalunicorn.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 11:30 PM
Sympathy for MTG wasn't abundant either.
Let's not give Marjorie Taylor Greene any credit for seeing the light. If you think that it's a coincidence that she's grabbed onto a reason to resign as soon as her pension is fully vested, you're delusional. This was always a money and attention grab, nothing more.
— The Happy Friar (@happyfriar.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 5:17 PM
The rift between MTG and Trump centers mainly on her vocal support of the release of the evidence gathered to indict and arrest registered sex offender and longtime Trump friend Jeffrey Epstein by Trump's Department of Justice and the FBI in 2019. Trump campaigned in 2024 on a promise to release the Epstein files, but quickly changed his tune once elected.
The files were sealed until 2024 due to ongoing lawsuits against Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. In 2025, Trump's DOJ moved the convicted child sex trafficker to a more comfortable prison where she was allowed to get a puppy among many other perks.
The Epstein files, which Trump appears in repeatedly according to numerous reports, would have become part of the court records if Epstein had not died in August 2019 while in the custody of Trump's DOJ.
Trump began attacking MTG as a "traitor" on social media and in comments to the press. His mindless MAGA minions in and out of Congress, like Texas Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz and MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, began attacking her as well.
In her lengthy resignation announcement video, Greene said:
"I have too much self-respect and dignity… to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms."
"It’s all so absurd and completely unserious."
"I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better."
"If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the donor elite class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well."
Trump's called MTG's announcement "great news for the country."
He may quickly be singing a different tune if more of the GOP bails out of the Trump administration clown car.