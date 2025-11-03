Skip to content

Trump Ripped For Hypocrisy After Claiming He 'Doesn't Know' Who Crypto Founder He Just Pardoned Is

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ted Cruz Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Becoming 'Very Liberal'—And People Can Not

Ted Cruz; Marjorie Taylor Greene
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On a CNBC Squawk Box appearance, Cruz slammed MTG for seeming 'liberal' after her recent criticisms of the Republican Party over wages and healthcare.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 03, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz criticized his GOP colleague, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, for being "too liberal" after she criticized their fellow Republicans over wages and healthcare amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Cruz specifically cited Greene’s criticism of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and noted that, back in July, she became the first Republican in Congress to describe the crisis in Gaza as a “genocide.”

Cruz also continued to pin the blame for the shutdown on Democrats despite the GOP's refusal to negotiate on Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and other matters.

He said:

"My advice is don't spend much time on what Marjorie is saying. What I’ve found is that whenever an elected official decides that they are going to turn on Israel and hate Israel, you will very quickly see every other policy out of their mouth become very, very liberal."
"And so, suddenly, Marjorie is for massive government spending and taxes and open borders and amnesty. Okay, fine, that is not where the American people are. Where the American people are is real simple: We're on day 29 of the stupidest shutdown."
"This is the Schumer shutdown and it's the stupidest shutdown because it is a shutdown for literally no reason."

You can hear what Cruz said in the video below.

Many have called him out.


Cruz's comments came just days after Greene stressed that she doesn't believe the shutdown—which has surpassed the one-month mark—"is going to help Republicans in the midterms" despite their blame games over healthcare in particular.

Pointing to the cost-of-living crisis, Greene also said that "inflation's crushed people in the last four and a half years and costs have not come down," noting that her own electricity bill has gone up.

Greene, a mother of three adult children, also said that the current generation is "barely making it and they're very hopeless for their future."

Latest News

Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke
Celebrities

Ethan Hawke Shares Important Lesson He Learned From Robin Williams On Set Of 'Dead Poets Society'

Donald Trump; Screenshot of California's statement
Political News

Blue States Are Taking A Page Out Of Trump's Playbook With Alerts About SNAP Benefits

Photo of a female hand holding up a pink paper heart that is on fire.
Trending

Signs A Relationship Is Over Even If The Couple Hasn't Broken Up Yet

Morgan Freeman; Diane Keaton
Celebrities

Morgan Freeman Reacts To Learning Diane Keaton Said He Was Her All-Time Favorite On-Screen Kiss

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Billie Eilish
@missbarbieelish/TikTok

Billie Eilish Calls On Billionaires To 'Give Your Money Away' Before Announcing Huge Donation Of Her Own

Speaking at the WSJ Innovater Awards, Billie Eilish called on billionaires to "give all your money away" and asked them, "why are you a billionaire?" as she was honored Wednesday for her contributions to the music industry.

Among the billionaires in attendance was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who accompanied his wife, Priscilla Chan, recognized for her philanthropic work.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Roasted After Sharing Quote Praising Him For Winning 'His First Nobel Prize'—And Yeah, Nope

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he published a Truth Social post in which he quoted Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who claimed this year's Nobel Prize in physics is by an extension a win for the Trump administration.

The Nobel Foundation awarded this year's physics prize to John Clarke (UC Berkeley), Michel H. Devoret (Yale and UC Santa Barbara), and John M. Martinis (UC Santa Barbara and Qolab) for “the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in an electric circuit."

Keep ReadingShow less
Tekedra Mawakana (L), Co-CEO, Waymo, and Kirsten Korosec (R)
Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

CEO predicts society accepts robot death

In 2009, Waymo introduced its first fleet of driverless cars, sleek pods equipped with sensors, AI, and a “Sense, Solve, Go” system designed to navigate roads autonomously without human input. According to the company, its robotaxis now experience 91 percent fewer crashes and 91 percent fewer serious injuries than human drivers over the same distances.

But even as Waymo brags about its spotless stats, co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana is already bracing for the inevitable: the first fatality caused by one of its cars, and she thinks society will accept it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prince Harry and Hasan Minhaj
@hasanminhaj/TikTok

Prince Harry Had The Perfect Response When Asked If He Can Do An American Accent—And It Was Actually Pretty Good

Americans are fascinated by hearing people from other countries "drop" their accents and emulate an American one.

For example, it's always interesting to see a British or Australian actor in a movie where they're portraying an American character, but while they might veil their natural accent, they sometimes emulate an American accent from a different part of the country than what would make sense for their character.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mallory McMorrow; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic Senate Candidate Blasts Trump Administration With Reality Check Over Their Withholding Of SNAP Funding

If you ask pretty much any conservative, they will tell you that the government shutdown and all its blowback is entirely the Democrats' fault.

This includes the cancellation of SNAP benefits, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program previously known as "food stamps," beginning in November, which will cut off access to food to millions of people.

Keep ReadingShow less