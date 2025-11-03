Ted Cruz Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Becoming 'Very Liberal'—And People Can Not

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz criticized his GOP colleague, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, for being "too liberal" after she criticized their fellow Republicans over wages and healthcare amid the ongoing government shutdown.
Cruz specifically cited Greene’s criticism of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and noted that, back in July, she became the first Republican in Congress to describe the crisis in Gaza as a “genocide.”
Cruz also continued to pin the blame for the shutdown on Democrats despite the GOP's refusal to negotiate on Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and other matters.
He said:
"My advice is don't spend much time on what Marjorie is saying. What I’ve found is that whenever an elected official decides that they are going to turn on Israel and hate Israel, you will very quickly see every other policy out of their mouth become very, very liberal."
"And so, suddenly, Marjorie is for massive government spending and taxes and open borders and amnesty. Okay, fine, that is not where the American people are. Where the American people are is real simple: We're on day 29 of the stupidest shutdown."
"This is the Schumer shutdown and it's the stupidest shutdown because it is a shutdown for literally no reason."
You can hear what Cruz said in the video below.
Many have called him out.
Cruz's comments came just days after Greene stressed that she doesn't believe the shutdown—which has surpassed the one-month mark—"is going to help Republicans in the midterms" despite their blame games over healthcare in particular.
Pointing to the cost-of-living crisis, Greene also said that "inflation's crushed people in the last four and a half years and costs have not come down," noting that her own electricity bill has gone up.
Greene, a mother of three adult children, also said that the current generation is "barely making it and they're very hopeless for their future."