MAGA Podcaster Gets Blistering History Lesson After Trying To Criticize Australia's Gun Laws

Ethan Hawke Speaks Out About The Upside Of Quentin Tarantino Criticizing Paul Dano—And He's Got A Point

Ethan Hawke (left), Quentin Tarantino (center), and Paul Dano (right)
Bryan Derballa/Getty Images for IMDb; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Epic Games; JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images

Hawke shared his two cents on The Joe Rogan Experience after director Quentin Tarantino insulted Paul Dano's acting—and he made a powerful point about the "great lesson" that has come out of it for Dano.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossDec 16, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Quentin Tarantino’s podcast appearance may be weeks old, but the fallout is not. His comments on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast included his dismissal of several performances from Owen Wilson, Matthew Lillard, and Paul Dano’s critically acclaimed performance in There Will Be Blood.

Yes, my fellow cinephiles, that There Will Be Blood—the 2007 Paul Thomas Anderson epic about capitalism, oil, and two men loudly unraveling in the desert.

It’s widely considered one of the best films of the 21st century and earned Dano a BAFTA nomination for holding his own opposite Daniel Day-Lewis. Yes, Mr. Lincoln himself.

But Tarantino was unimpressed and quite rude:

“Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. He is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. The weakest f**king actor in SAG.”

Predictably, this did not land well. Fans, actors, and filmmakers immediately came to Dano’s defense, pointing out that calling one of the most consistently respected character actors of his generation “weak sauce” might say more about the speaker than the performance.

I mean, you had Ben Stiller chime in on social media, calling Dano “brilliant,” while Simu Liu added that he is “an incredible actor.” And then Ethan Hawke entered the chat, not to escalate, but to calmly explain why Tarantino’s rant may have accidentally done Dano a favor.

Hawke addressed the controversy during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, offering a perspective that was equal parts empathetic and quietly devastating.

The Training Day actor reflected on the moment for Dano:

"There's a great lesson. You know what, I don't think Paul Dano ever knew that so many people loved him."

And Hawke and Dano aren’t just casual acquaintances. The two have worked together multiple times, including Richard Linklater’s Fast Food Nation, Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty, the 2004 thriller Taking Lives, and the 2018 Broadway revival of True West. This wasn’t a vague industry defense but came from someone who knows Dano both professionally and personally.

Hawke expanded on the moment, framing Tarantino’s comments less as a meaningful critique and more as an example of how some directors process their own ideas out loud.

He explained:

“Paul Dano’s just going about his life, and he’s got to wake up one morning and find out this director just went off on him and is saying these hateful things. But anybody that knows Quentin knows he just talks, talks, talks.”

Hawke’s familiarity with Tarantino is not incidental; his former partner, Uma Thurman, starred in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill films, placing Hawke squarely within Tarantino’s orbit for years.

Then came the pivot—the part the internet latched onto:

“Anybody that knows Paul knows he’s a great, world-class human being. And all this love for Paul is coming out. There’s a great lesson in that. You don’t have to worry about the negativity that people send your way.”

"I'm positive there are great directors that think I suck," Hawke said, sharing a story about a time an unnamed director gave him a backhanded compliment.

That self-awareness stood in stark contrast to Tarantino’s continued doubling down. Because, of course, Tarantino didn’t just criticize Dano—he also offered a casting alternative no one asked for.

Tarantino suggested:

“Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. Daniel Day-Lewis shows that he doesn’t need a strong foil. The movie needs it. He doesn’t need anything.”

And let’s be real, Butler proved he could do Elvis, but whether or not he could truly pull off The Batman’s Riddler chaotic energy is a very different question.

And if Tarantino’s opinion needed further counterweight, it arrived in the form of Daniel Day-Lewis himself. Following the podcast backlash, an Instagram post praised Dano as one of the finest actors of his generation. While initially shared by a fan account, Day-Lewis’s representatives later confirmed that the sentiment reflected his own view.

That endorsement carries extra weight, given that Day-Lewis personally recommended Dano for the role of Eli Sunday, a detail that makes Tarantino’s casting critique feel even more like an alternate-universe director’s cut.

The online response was swift and largely unified. Dano’s body of work, from Little Miss Sunshine to Love & Mercy, proves that the criticism says more about Tarantino’s preferences than Dano’s abilities. Listeners also noted the irony of Tarantino ranking There Will Be Blood among his favorite films of the century while singling out one of its most essential performances.

You can view the reactions to Hawke’s thoughts on Tarantino below:











Hawke ultimately closed his comments on a note that felt both affectionate and definitive:

“The punchline of this whole thing is I worked with Paul a couple of different times, and I love the guy, and I’m so happy for him. Every other comment everywhere is somebody saying something great about Paul Dano.”
You can watch the interview clip below:

- YouTubeJRE CLIPS

In the end, Tarantino’s remarks will likely fade into the ever-growing archive of his unsolicited actor opinions. The praise for the actors he singled out has already outlived the critique. Dano was both defended and celebrated. And thanks to Hawke’s steady reframing, the moment became less about one director’s opinion and more about how widely admired Dano truly is.

If that’s the downside of being criticized by Quentin Tarantino, it’s a pretty decent upside.

Mourners for victims of shooting at Bondi Beach at the Bondi Pavillion, in Sydney, Australia
Man Hailed As Hero After Tackling And Disarming Bondi Beach Shooter In Harrowing Viral Video

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Dagen McDowell
Gavin Newsom Drags Fox News For Starting 'War On Christmas' With Their Bleak Advice About Christmas Trees

Screenshot of Bruna Caroline Ferreira; Karoline Leavitt
Mother Of Karoline Leavitt's Nephew Speaks Out After Her ICE Arrest With Scathing Message For Leavitt

Jacob Myers-Norys; Khloé Kardashian
Teacher Looking For Love Gets More Than He Bargained For After Khloé Kardashian Comments On His Video

Trump Blasted After Claiming Rob Reiner Died Due To 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' In Heartless Rant
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Trump Blasted After Claiming Rob Reiner Died Due To 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' In Heartless Rant

President Donald Trump was widely rebuked for claiming that famed film director Rob Reiner had “driven people CRAZY” with his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," referencing the late Reiner's vocal opposition to Trump's policies.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michelle, 68, were murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home yesterday afternoon. Reiner's son, Nick, was taken into custody and held on a $4 million bail; police say he is "responsible" for the murders.

Happy couple cooking together
Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

Couples Who've Been Together 10+ Years Share Their Secret To Longevity

The entertainment industry likes to tell us that love is simple, and that if we really love someone, it will just come naturally.

But anyone who's been in a long-term relationship will point out that it takes work, even when everything is seemingly going well.

Rian Johnson; Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Netflix

Director Rian Johnson Offers Correction After Noticing Hilarious Error In Captions For New 'Knives Out' Movie

We're incredibly lucky to have directors like Rian Johnson, professionals who are open to fun projects and taking risks—and who have a great sense of humor.

Fans of Netflix's Knives Out series have enjoyed the director's interactions with fans, including entertaining their thoughts about Benoit Blanc and even the possibility of a Muppets mash-up.

Donald Trump doing the coin toss before the start of the 126th Army-Navy Game
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump Roasted Over His Bizarre Coin Toss Technique At Army-Navy Football Game

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump attended the 126th annual Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, home field of the NFL’s Ravens.

Before the match began, the 79-year-old POTUS was escorted to midfield to perform the coin toss, a long-running tradition for sitting U.S. presidents.

Dick Van Dyke
Stewart Cook/Getty Images

Hollywood Icon Dick Van Dyke Reflects On Turning 100—And Fans Are Celebrating His Remarkable Milestone

Dick Van Dyke, best known for his roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and, of course, The Dick Van Dyke Show, is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Van Dyke's acting career started when he was just 5 years old with the role of baby Jesus in a Christmas play in a small, Midwestern pageant. He managed to make the audience laugh and realized he wanted to make people do that as much as possible, and you might say that the rest is history.

