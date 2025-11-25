Skip to content

Scott Bessent Blasted Over His Bonkers Suggestion For How To Bring Your Own Inflation Rate Down

Rian Johnson Responds After Fans Clamor For The Next 'Knives Out' Movie To Star The Muppets

Johnson has finally addressed fans' desire to have Benoit Blanc star alongside the Muppets in the next Knives Out film—and he poured cold water on the idea.

By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Nov 25, 2025
In a world packed with sequels and book-to-film adaptations, we movie buffs are ready for the next big thing: unexpected universe crossovers.

For those not well-versed in the Knives Out universe, the Netflix franchise currently hosts two films, and while the sequel was certainly "sequel" in nature, it pleased fans and made everyone want to go bigger.

The consensus seems to be that we want to see Benoit Blanc, the dashing detective portrayed by 007's and The Invasion's Daniel Craig, in every scenario and every universe possible.

Because of the success of the franchise, one cannot see the director's name, Rian Johnson, without thinking of Knives Out.

But apparently there's been a fair bit of chatter about what the next Knives Out film should include, and that is, namely... Benoit Blanc with the Muppets, a la Michael Caine in A Muppet Christmas Carol or Tim Curry in Treasure Island.

Fans have been loud about their interest in this concept for a while:







Basically, everyone who's thought about a Knives Out x Muppets film feels like this:

And frankly, the concept of a Knives Out x Muppets movie is not a bad idea. Daniel Craig seems to have the acting chops to pull off the concept. Plus, Gen-Xers and Millennials can vouch for some of the smaller Muppets productions that came out in the '90s, so this wouldn't even be the first time the Muppets found themselves in a noir setting.

Really, the concept sells itself.

But while talking about the latest installment of Knives Out coming soon to Netflix, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Johnson apparently thinks it would be a bad idea.

Johnson reflected on the concept:

"I'd love to do a musical someday. I think that would be really fun."
"But can we talk about the Muppets really quick? I'm not doing a Muppet. This is not 'the announcement.'"
"On the internet, the notion of a 'Knives Out' Muppet movie comes up a lot. I wanted to get you guys together here so I could explain why that's a bad idea."
"It's not a bad idea, but... I love and respect Muppet movies too much. The reality is, if you put Muppets in a Benoit Blanc movie, it would feel totally wrong, because they would be getting murdered."
"The alternative is to just stick Benoit Blanc into a Muppet movie, which admittedly would be very fun, but... would kind of break the reality of what Blanc is."

There might still be some hope, however.

"I would just love to do a regular, awesome Muppet movie. I'll do the Muppet caper or my Muppet musical."

So there you have it. Johnson might be interested in doing a Muppets production of his own someday, or a musical, or maybe even a Muppets musical. But if we were hoping for a Muppet mystery brought to life with noir-style screen filtering and Daniel Craig appearing as Benoit Blanc, we might have to wait a good long while for Johnson to come to his senses.

In the meantime, maybe Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston would be up to talking about another Murder Mystery film?

