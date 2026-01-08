Skip to content

Tech Companies Spark Backlash After Adding Nicotine Pouch Vending Machines As Office 'Perk'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lesbian Has Podcast Hosts Cracking Up After Thanking 'Stupid' MAGA Alpha Males For Hilarious Reason

Angie “Pumps” Sullivan (left) and Jennifer Welch (right), the hosts of the podcast 'I've Had It'
@ivehaditpodcast/TikTok

The hosts of the I've Had It podcast shared a hilarious voice memo that they received from a lesbian listener thanking all the "MAGA whiners" for helping out her love life.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJan 08, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

To cap off an otherwise bleak year, Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan gave their listeners a gift: a TikTok roundup of the top voice memos of 2025 from their podcast, I've Had It.

One message, in particular, sent the hosts into hysterics—and the algorithm into a tailspin—after a lesbian listener thanked MAGA “alpha males” for their accidental contribution to the rise of late-in-life lesbians.

Welch opened the segment with her familiar greeting to the audience, welcoming “Patriots, gaytriots, theytriots, Blacktriots and browntriots,” she said, before Sullivan punctuated the intro with her now-signature bald-eagle screech aimed squarely at anyone committed to making other people miserable.

In the TikTok clip, Welch explained that the next segment was being highlighted as “one of the best listener voice memos of 2025,” before playing the now-viral message.

The caller didn’t waste time easing in:

“I cannot thank these alpha MAGA people enough…”

If you’re new here, the clip came from the podcast’s listener voice memos—a recurring segment where fans call in with petty grievances, political venting, and whatever they’ve officially had it with that week.

And before you raise that beautifully plucked eyebrow of yours, the listener clarified:

“You don’t understand, the more they bi**h, the more they complain, the more they whine, the stupider they look, the dumber they look, the more alpha they look… in putting women down, it has caused a massive growth in the late-in-life lesbian community.”

So, not a thank-you exactly—more of a passive-aggressive, deeply satisfied humblebrag. The listener went on to argue that alpha-male MAGA culture has “dried up more straight women’s vaginas than any movement on the planet,” she said.

She added:

“It has opened more doors for these late-life lesbians, more than ever known possible. I thank these MAGA whiners.”

So, if MAGA leaves behind any kind of legacy at all, it may be this: an increase in late-blooming lesbians. Frankly, this voice memo belongs in the future Smithsonian Make America Gay Again wing.

And needless to say, Welch and Sullivan were in full hysterics at that point. The listener ended her message by joking that all she has to do now is “hold the door open,” and newcomers to lesbianism will take it from there.

You can watch the video that has racked up more than 44,000 likes below:


@ivehaditpodcast

The MAGA alpha males are really helping out the lesbian community 😂

Many viewers in the TikTok comment section agreed that the memo felt perfectly calibrated for 2025—a year defined by political exhaustion and capitulation, moral disappointment, cultural whiplash, and a desperate search for humor wherever possible.

You can view the reactions below:

@jannatransmomma/TikTok

@jaykayrose89/TikTok

@eilishvolta/TikTok

@laurenesssss/TikTok

@teebeebeebee/TikTok

@stopyurbehind/TikTok

@xolocarioca/TikTok

@gratitude24_7/TikTok

@erizz81/TikTok

@lickmorefrogs/TikTok

@t.case/TikTok

@cass_hane03/TikTok

Welch, a former Bravo reality television star turned left-wing political commentator, has carved out a second act far removed from the glossy constraints of reality TV. She previously appeared on Sweet Home Oklahoma (2017) and its follow-up, Sweet Home (2018), before pivoting fully into political commentary.

Alongside Sullivan, she launched I’ve Had It in 2022, rejecting the brand-safe chatter and skittishness in favor of blunt honesty, cathartic outrage, and speaking truth to power.

The show’s guest list has ranged from Peloton instructors and reality stars to drag queens and political heavyweights. During the 2024 election year, Welch and Sullivan booked appearances from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama, transforming the everyday grievances into the bookends of an unfiltered political program for progressive and liberal voices.

And after Donald Trump won a second term, the show’s tone sharpened to meet the moment. When Rahm Emanuel appeared this spring and dismissed the party’s advocacy for trans people as “nuts,” while attempting a rehearsed jab about “kitchen table issues” versus “bathroom issues,” Welch felt an immediate reaction.

The epic moment can be seen here:

In the aftermath, Welch described the moment bluntly:

“I just went bananas. I physically felt what he was doing—how opportunistic it was, how inauthentic it was, and how insincere it was. But most importantly, how dangerous it was.”

In September, Welch and Sullivan took their partnership offline, flying to Los Angeles to host an event celebrating 107 Days, Harris’s memoir about her failed campaign.

If viral voice memos like this one are any indication, I’ve Had It isn’t slowing down—it’s getting louder, bolder, and even more unapologetic. The podcast is available on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, and YouTube, where episodes are often accompanied by video.

Latest News

Screenshots from @danni_ek, @baldandbougiegem, and @carefreemaroon1's TikTok videos
Trending

Mom Sparks Backlash After Ranting That Childfree People Are 'Practically On Vacation 24/7'

Screenshots from @ms_d_math's TikTok video
Trending

Teachers Share The Things That Were Normal For Millennials That Would Have Their Students 'Crashing Out'

Mehmet Oz
Political News

Dr. Oz Raises Eyebrows Over His Bizarre Defense Of New Guidelines For Alcohol Consumption

Bowen Yang
Celebrities

Bowen Yang Gets Candid About Why He Decided To Leave 'SNL' After His Sudden Exit

More from News/lgbtq

Kyle Rittenhouse
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse Blasted Over Sociopathic Post Following ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse sparked outrage after he offered to travel to Minnesota following ICE's fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back against this narrative considering witnesses described seeing Good in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEGO's 'SMART Brick'
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Lego Just Unveiled Their New Tech-Heavy 'Smart Brick'—But Not Everyone Is Excited About It

LEGO has long been known for its fostering of creativity, independent play, and imaginative designs, both in their LEGO sets and free-form bricks.

Parents have long hailed LEGO as a viable option for fostering creativity and critical thinking, even when faced with the frustrations of children not cleaning up all of the pieces and the pains of potentially stepping on them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
Bryan Bedder/Athlos/Getty Images

Serena Williams' Husband Just Stepped In To Defend Her From Accusations That She's Lightening Her Skin

When the Williams family burst onto the scene in the tennis world as juniors, an inordinate amount of discourse focused on Venus and Serena's appearance. The Williams sisters weren't the first Black people—men or women—to play tennis at an international level, but they quickly achieved heights that set them on the path to legendary status.

The heightened attention brought with it a lot of racist and colorist comments about their hair, their skin, and their bodies—especially Serena's more muscular and curvy body.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Roasted After Berating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer For Making Him Look 'Heavy'

On Tuesday as MAGA Republican President Donald Trump addressed House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, he gave a special shout out to one of the press photographers present.

Trump pointed out New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning Doug Mills.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tony Dokoupil; Marco Rubio
CBS; Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

'CBS Evening News' Ripped After New Anchor Tony Dokoupil Offers Fawning 'Salute' To Marco Rubio

CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil closed out its broadcast on Tuesday with a cringey tribute to Secretary of State Marco Rubio that has angered viewers already critical of the news organization's diirection under Bari Weiss, its editorial leader.

In October, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison unveiled a deal—reportedly valued at $150 million—to purchase Weiss’ contrarian outlet The Free Press, while also installing her as the top editorial leader at CBS News.

Keep ReadingShow less