Lesbian Dating App Leaves The Internet Hilariously Shocked With Suggestive Bowling Ball Ad

For advertising to be successful it has to make a splash, and that's exactly what lesbian dating app HER has done with its latest very unsubtle ad.

The company, said to be the world's largest lesbian dating app, is going viral because of a hilarious ad likening a bowling ball to... well, just watch the ad and you'll see.

A play on the long-running internet joke about how "everything reminds me of" our exes, the ad had one online creator hilariously telling the company to "have some decorum" when she saw it on a New York City street.

The ad features a photo of a woman's fingers in the three holes of a bowling ball with the caption:

"Everything reminds me of HER."

It's a clever play on, um, let's say "digital stimulation" between two amorous ladies, and it had creator @melisa.suzan jokingly clutching her pearls when she and a friend saw it in New York.

As her friend hysterically laughs, @melisa.suzan is heard saying:

“Is that f**king legal in broad daylight. Think of the children! Gay?! ... Have some decorum!"

The ad is one of a series that is part of the app's "Sapphic Restart" campaign that focuses on dating in the New Year. Appearing in New York and Los Angeles, the ads all share a not-so-subtle, innuendo-driven sense of humor.

For instance, another of the ads features a couch cushion with a giant wet spot on it—FROM A SPILLED GLASS OF CHAMPAGNE, YOU PERVERTS.

The app is huge. Geared toward queer women and non-binary people, it has more than 15 million users globally and has been an outspoken part of a wider movement to reclaim Sapphic partnership from the anti-trans contingents of the LGBTQ+ community and the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement.

In 2023, the app was at the center of a dogpile on X after it announced on Lesbian Visibility Day that part of its mission is to "reclaim" the word "lesbian" from “the clutches of TERFs and bigots who’ve tried to hijack it to fuel their transphobia and hatred."

It was widely applauded at the time for standing up on the right side of history.

And now, HER's bowling ball ad is generating even more praise from people who can't stop laughing at its hilariously unsubtle wit.

HER CEO Robyn Exton says the app's primary goal is to be inclusive of all those on the Sapphic side, regardless of gender.

She told PinkNews:

“HER has always been a platform that is for trans women, for non-binary people and anyone who identifies as a woman."

That includes bowling enthusiasts, too, obviously.