TikToker Has Heartbreaking Response To Former Trump Voter Who Cried About How 'Difficult' It's Been To Leave MAGA

Former MAGA minions are discovering that people aren't ready to make nice when they finally decide to stop supporting MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

A TikToker who calls their account "Growth Is a Spiral" (Carter Brown), recently posted a tearful video about how difficult life is for her as a three time Trump voter who decided to leave MAGA. Brown claimed she'd been "doing the work," but people were still being mean to her.

You can see Brown's video here:

Her video has been stitched numerous times by people who have little sympathy for her tears.

One such response came from an account identified as Dr. Whomp. In it, he details how his wife was diagnosed with cancer and how Trump and his supporters and enablers have harmed people like his wife.

You can see his response here:

Dr. Whomp's message resonated with people.

Carter's weaponized tears did gain her some sympathy in Dr. Whomp's comments...

...but people pushed back on the pity party.

Some TikTokers shared why they take issue with former MAGA members like Carter Brown demanding people be nice to them...

@thecourtneychronicles_ Replying to @Sara not saying this as an excuse. I’m just mapping out the thought process because I think a lot of the people who are leaving maga (genuinely and not performativly) are in this group. And they’re waking up to the fact they’ve been lied to, for some, their whole lives. #leavingmaga #carterbrown #maga #deconstruction #media

...and immediately forgive them.

@hopeyoufindyourdad Carter Brown maga reaction #drama

Why isn't everyone congratulating Carter and telling her how great she is?

Or why they have little sympathy for how hard former MAGA minions lives are because people aren't being super friendly to them.

@tipsyrecipetesting I’m really going to try to breathe my way through this one @carter brown #maga #leavingmaga #deconstruction #browngirl #immigrant

Leaving MAGA is a good start, but it doesn’t erase the harm done by supporting Trump three times.

While former MAGA voters might offer apologies, no one that they harmed is required to accept their apology or to offer them the empathy and compassion they lacked for the last decade.