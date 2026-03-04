Skip to content

Daniel Radcliffe Declined To Try On Alysa Liu's Gold Medal—And His Reason Has People Cheering

TikToker Has Heartbreaking Response To Former Trump Voter Who Cried About How 'Difficult' It's Been To Leave MAGA

screenshots of TikTok stitch by Dr Whomp of Carter Brown
@drwhomp/TikTok

TikToker @drwhomp had an emotional wakeup call for a woman who left MAGA after voting for President Trump three times after she cried about how "difficult" it's been for her.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 04, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Former MAGA minions are discovering that people aren't ready to make nice when they finally decide to stop supporting MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

A TikToker who calls their account "Growth Is a Spiral" (Carter Brown), recently posted a tearful video about how difficult life is for her as a three time Trump voter who decided to leave MAGA. Brown claimed she'd been "doing the work," but people were still being mean to her.

You can see Brown's video here:

@growthisaspiral

#leavingmaga #deconstruction #exvangelical

Her video has been stitched numerous times by people who have little sympathy for her tears.

One such response came from an account identified as Dr. Whomp. In it, he details how his wife was diagnosed with cancer and how Trump and his supporters and enablers have harmed people like his wife.

You can see his response here:

@drwhomp

#cancer #cancerawareness #cancersurvivor #cancerwarrior #fyp

Dr. Whomp's message resonated with people.

reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok

Carter's weaponized tears did gain her some sympathy in Dr. Whomp's comments...

reply to @drwhomp/TikTok

...but people pushed back on the pity party.

reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok


reply to @drwhomp/TikTok

Some TikTokers shared why they take issue with former MAGA members like Carter Brown demanding people be nice to them...

@thecourtneychronicles_

Replying to @Sara not saying this as an excuse. I’m just mapping out the thought process because I think a lot of the people who are leaving maga (genuinely and not performativly) are in this group. And they’re waking up to the fact they’ve been lied to, for some, their whole lives. #leavingmaga #carterbrown #maga #deconstruction #media

...and immediately forgive them.

@hopeyoufindyourdad

Carter Brown maga reaction #drama

Why isn't everyone congratulating Carter and telling her how great she is?

@nobodyspecialforreal

#emotionalintelligence #psychology #trauma #socialnorms #deconstruction

Or why they have little sympathy for how hard former MAGA minions lives are because people aren't being super friendly to them.

@tipsyrecipetesting

I’m really going to try to breathe my way through this one @carter brown #maga #leavingmaga #deconstruction #browngirl #immigrant

Leaving MAGA is a good start, but it doesn’t erase the harm done by supporting Trump three times.

While former MAGA voters might offer apologies, no one that they harmed is required to accept their apology or to offer them the empathy and compassion they lacked for the last decade.

