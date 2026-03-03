Skip to content

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Was Spotted With A Huge Rash On His Neck—And Nobody Is Buying The Explanation

Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

During a Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday, President Trump sparked concern when he was spotted with a red rash on his neck to go along with the bruises on his hands—and his White House physician's explanation isn't quelling any theories.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 03, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump's health and fitness are once again in the spotlight after he was spotted with a red rash on his neck to go along with the bruises on his hands—and the White House physician's explanation for the matter isn't satisfying anyone.

A reddish mark could be seen on Trump's neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday, extending above his shirt collar and ending just beneath his ear.

You can see it below.

Donald Trump's rash is seen on the back of his neck Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

But when asked for comment, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, blamed the rash on a cream Trump is apparently using as a “preventative skin treatment," telling CNN in a statement:

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Neither Barbarella nor the White House provided anything more specific—and no one was buying this explanation from an administration long accused of obfuscating the reality of Trump's physical and mental condition.


Just last week Trump attracted attention after a close-up shot taken during his State of the Union address of his right hand covered in makeup that failed to obscure the discoloration grossed out social media users.

Whatever the underlying cause of Trump's health concerns, his left hand now seems to be acting up too, and it's unsettling observers as much as the issues with his right.

In January, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a large bruise on his left hand.

The bruise made headlines after it was captured in pictures taken by photographers Chip Somodevilla and Fabrice Coffrini at the charter signing for the newly-formed "Board of Peace." Leavitt told reporters that Trump "hit his hand in the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”

Latest News

Jayme Lawson; Wunmi Mosaku
Celebrities

'Sinners' Stars Applauded For Their Incredibly Nuanced Takes On N-Word Controversy At BAFTAs

Seth Rogen; Catherine O'Hara
Celebrities

Seth Rogen's Poignant Acceptance Speech After Catherine O'Hara Won Posthumous Award Has Fans Sobbing

Lauren Holly; Dennis Quaid; Rafael Cruz
Political News

'Dumb & Dumber' Star Lauren Holly Epically Drags Dennis Quaid After His Photo-Op With Ted Cruz

Screenshots of military wife
Political News

Wife Of Active Duty U.S. Military Member Goes Viral For Her Furious Reaction To Trump's Attacks On Iran

More from News/political-news

Ilhan Omar; Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ilhan Omar Claps Back Hard After Nancy Mace Tries To Insult Her With Bizarre Post Following Iran Attack

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar clapped back at South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace after Mace attempted to insult her and Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib after President Donald Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning that killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Omar and Tlaib were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Both have faced repeated attacks from members of the Republican Party tied to their religion, including being labeled part of the so-called “Jihad Squad,” a term suggesting they are sympathetic to extremism or seek to impose Islamist rule in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christian Bale
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Christian Bale Explains Why Fans Are Always Disappointed When They Meet Him—And His Candor Is Refreshing

We've all heard the old saying, "You should never meet your heroes," and Christian Bale most certainly agrees.

The Dark Knight actor offered very candid advice to his fans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that the last thing any of them should do is try to meet him in real life, because he'll only disappoint them in return.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
MS Now

Pete Hegseth Ripped After Trying To Claim That The U.S. 'Didn't Start This War' With Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he claimed that the U.S. "didn't start this war" with Iran—just days after the Trump administration authorized an attack on various sites in Iran with the joint efforts of Israel over the weekend.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Connor Storrie stands center stage on Saturday Night Live alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Quinn Hughes (far left), Hilary Knight (left), Megan Keller (right), and Jack Hughes (far right) during his opening monologue in Studio 8H.
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

'SNL' Turns Trump Diss About U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team On Its Head With Sweet Monologue Moment

Connor Storrie’s debut Saturday Night Live monologue had just about everything: jokes, a childhood throwback, a few perfectly placed Heated Rivalry innuendos, and—because this is apparently the most athletic season in Studio 8H history—both the gold-winning players from the U.S. men’s and women’s Olympic hockey teams.

The appearance came just days after controversy over invitations to the White House and President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, giving the night an edge that felt bigger than a typical celebrity-cameo parade.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Kirk
Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

U.S. Dept. Of Education Building Hangs Banner Of Charlie Kirk—And Gets Instantly Called Out

July 4, 2026 will be the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

While the government for the country wouldn't be outlined until the drafting and ratification of the U.S. Constitution by nine of 13 states in 1788, the birth of the nation has long been recognized as the date on the Declaration of Independence—July 4, 1776—when 13 colonies under the rule of Great Britain declared themselves to be independent and united states.

Keep ReadingShow less