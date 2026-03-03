Trump Was Spotted With A Huge Rash On His Neck—And Nobody Is Buying The Explanation

President Donald Trump's health and fitness are once again in the spotlight after he was spotted with a red rash on his neck to go along with the bruises on his hands—and the White House physician's explanation for the matter isn't satisfying anyone.

A reddish mark could be seen on Trump's neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday, extending above his shirt collar and ending just beneath his ear.

You can see it below.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

But when asked for comment, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, blamed the rash on a cream Trump is apparently using as a “preventative skin treatment," telling CNN in a statement:

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Neither Barbarella nor the White House provided anything more specific—and no one was buying this explanation from an administration long accused of obfuscating the reality of Trump's physical and mental condition.





Just last week Trump attracted attention after a close-up shot taken during his State of the Union address of his right hand covered in makeup that failed to obscure the discoloration grossed out social media users.

Whatever the underlying cause of Trump's health concerns, his left hand now seems to be acting up too, and it's unsettling observers as much as the issues with his right.

In January, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a large bruise on his left hand.

The bruise made headlines after it was captured in pictures taken by photographers Chip Somodevilla and Fabrice Coffrini at the charter signing for the newly-formed "Board of Peace." Leavitt told reporters that Trump "hit his hand in the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”