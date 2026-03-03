'Love Is Blind' Contestant Responds After Netflix Is Hit With Backlash For Editing Her Scars Out Of Promotional Photo

So much for love being blind.

Netflix is facing backlash after viewers noticed that Love Is Blind contestant Emma Betsinger’s visible arm scars appeared to be edited out of a promotional photo, despite the fact that Betsinger has been open about the surgeries that left them there.

Emma, who was born with multiple precancerous birthmarks across her body, has candidly explained that she underwent at least 10 surgeries before the age of 7 to remove the high-risk birthmarks, leaving her with “physical scarring” on her left arm.

Emma Betsinger shared during Season 10, Episode 1 of Love Is Blind:

"I used to be self-conscious of my scars. On dates, it was an elephant in the room. People stared a lot and didn't ask questions, and that was really uncomfortable."

With that context, viewers were quick to call out Netflix when Emma’s scarring appeared noticeably smoothed over in promotional images released ahead of Season 10.

You can view the cast carousel reveal post on Instagram below:

One Instagram user wrote in response to the promotional image:

“Love Is Blind is supposed to celebrate connection beyond appearances. Editing out a contestant’s arm feels like a step backward for representation and inclusivity."

"Why are we still photoshopping bodies in 2026? Erasing this part of her is sending the wrong message. Foul Netflix.”

Emma has since confirmed that she was unaware the images would be altered. Speaking with USA Today following the third drop of episodes on Wednesday, February 25, Betsinger said she and her friends eventually noticed that her appearance had been retouched in the full-body cast photo, which was first released in January.

Betsinger recalled her initial reaction to seeing the promotional images:

“The first [photo] I saw was just my headshot. And I actually didn't realize anything.”

Her left arm shows visible marks from the surgeries she underwent, an experience that has also informed her uncertainty about having biological children. After taking a closer look at the full-body cast image, she agreed that the area appeared noticeably smoothed over.

She acknowledged noticing the edits in the full-body cast photo:

“Yeah, I did notice it. I think for the first one with my picture, I was like, 'Oh, maybe they need to blur everything.' But yeah, when I saw the full body, it was like no, they definitely blurred it a little bit.”

Emma said she “was definitely really surprised,” adding that it was particularly jarring given how central her medical history has been to her story.

Betsinger added:

"But yeah, I'm not sure if there was a why or a reason based off of just production, photos, all of that stuff."

USA Today had reached out to the show’s publicists for comment.

The promotional photo controversy wasn’t the only surprise for Emma this season. She also said she didn’t expect her storyline in the pods to center so heavily on her early medical challenges, her background as a transnational adoptee, and her concerns about having children.

Betsinger shared her reaction to how her story was edited:

“What was shown with others was the connections, the silliness, and you can definitely still see my sarcastic [and] goofy personality, but it definitely was this [focus] into my surgery, my adoption.”

Emma said the tearful conversations about those heavier topics accounted for only a small fraction of her overall experience.

Regarding the edit, she explained:

“I was like, 'Was I this emotional? Did I talk a lot about this? So it definitely felt like this focal point of: 'She needs to heal. She's trauma dumping. This kind of ‘feedback.’”

Despite the backlash and her rocky experience with Steven in the pods, Emma said the reaction from fans has ultimately been rewarding. Viewers have sent encouragement and even shared resources for genetic testing, which she has discussed as a way to better understand what she might pass on to a child.

You can view reactions about the Photoshop controversy below:

In the pods, she initially connected most strongly with Steven, Connor, and Mike. Her date with Steven ended in tears after she shared her story, and he followed up by asking about her first kiss and losing her virginity. After ending things with him, she deepened her connections with Connor and Mike.

Betsinger told People about opening up to her matches:

“Once I told them, I became whole. It was like a weight lifted, and I was like, ‘This is me,’ and that was really special.”

Ultimately, Emma got engaged to Mike Gibney, a contestant from Ohio. Their storyline spotlights ongoing tension about their future—specifically, Mike’s desire for children and Emma’s hesitancy, shaped by her medical history and the unknowns surrounding her biological family’s health.

Despite the worry, Betsinger said she never doubted that she made the right choice:

“In Cabo, we were so unified. I love Mike, and he was so great. He's a great partner.”

You can view a clip of their wedding here:

Whether they make it beyond the aisle remains to be seen when the season wraps on March 4. But as viewers continue debating everything from pod dynamics to photo retouching, one thing is clear: Emma’s scars—both the ones she’s spoken about and the ones some believe were edited out—have become an undeniable part of this season’s conversation.