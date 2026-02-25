Skip to content

Blizzard Reporter Caught Off Guard When Interview Snowballs Into Rant About Predatory Landlords In NYC

Mike Johnson Warns What Will Happen To Trump If Democrats Take The House—And Everyone Had The Same Response

Mike Johnson
Newsmax

Following President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned what would happen if Democrats win back the House—and it sounds pretty good to most people.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 25, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union (SOTU) speech. The POTUS set a record for the length of his remarks at 1 hour and 48 minutes of lies, misinformation, half truths, and the use of people as props to garner sympathy, bolster his image, and feed his fragile ego.

The SOTU was described as overly long, out of touch, boring, and delusional.

But Trump sycophant Louisiana Republican Representative Mike Johnson, the current Speaker of the House, gushed on right-wing outlet Newsmax about the POTUS's performance, claiming he wished Trump spoke longer.

In the height of hypocrisy, Johnson then condemned Democrats who skipped Trump’s performance or who gave him the same respect the Republican party gave Democratic President Joe Biden during his SOTUs.

The GOP leader also issued a dire warning in his remarks, bringing up the fast approaching midterm elections slated for November.

Johnson said:

"If we lost the midterms—heaven forbid—if we lost the majority in the House, it would be the end of the Trump presidency in real effect."

People gave a resounding response of "yes, please" to ending Trump’s regime.

Thanks Mike, but I don't really need any more motivation 😀🥳🤞
— Lori 🇺🇦💩🐸👑 (@coalsmom.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 11:08 AM



These people are so up their own a$ that they think this will make people sad.
— sarahbethg.bsky.social (@sarahbethg.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 11:08 AM



He's incentivising us.
— leemancapote.bsky.social (@leemancapote.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 11:55 AM



@Reagan4Mc/X


@wardchristy3/Bluesky


@Politicsworld/X


Let's hope that happens, Mike Johnson!
— Linda Faye (@lindafayeplants.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:47 PM


@FactCheckBrit/X


This is a dog whistle for ‘the fix is in’.
— Sisyphus D (@sisyphus-d.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:09 PM



@martinez_j7902/X


You don't need to convince me anymore guy, I'm already voting blue.
— SSGHistory (@ssghistory.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 10:21 AM


@jackszwergold/Bluesky


@gregalmonte_/X


@theprogsyndicate/Bluesky


@catteaginger/Bluesky


@mdenn/Bluesky

Johnson made the case that Trump needed a full four years to dismantle everything President Biden achieved during his presidency.

The Speaker pleaded:

"So we’ve got to keep this going."

If special election results since Trump’s inauguration are any indication, voters would rather Trump, Johnson, and Project 2025 stop in their tracks.

Megan Renee reacts to a Facebook comment and pulls up Peter Straub’s profile while discussing the fallout.
Trending

Internet Sleuth Makes Internet Troll Dentist Immediately Regret Calling Her A Slur In Her Facebook Comments

Musician Nicole Sophia and best friend
LGBTQ

Lesbian TikToker Records Best Friend's Reaction To Hearing Love Song She Wrote About Her—And We're Sobbing

Savannah Guthrie
Celebrities

Savannah Guthrie Posts Heartbreaking Video Upping Reward Money For Her Missing Mother To $1 Million

Abdellatif and Sandra Hafraoui
Donald Trump

New Jersey MAGA Couple Slams Trump For 'Ruining Our Lives' After Husband Gets Detained By ICE

