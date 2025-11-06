Mike Johnson Gets A Swift Reality Check After Trying To Downplay The Election Results

House Speaker Mike Johnson was called out after displaying his clear denial over Tuesday night's election wins for Democrats, claiming that "no one should read too much into" the results despite major upsets.
Democrats won races around the country, particularly in Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to the win the governorship in the state's history, and in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect.
And that's not even counting the fact that—among many other wins—Californians voted to approve the Democrats' redistricting push to counter extreme gerrymandering in Texas or that Ghazala Hashmi, who will be Virginia’s lieutenant governor, will become the first Muslim woman elected statewide.
But to hear Johnson tell it, none of that is of much significance:
"There's no surprises. What happened last night is that blue states and blue cities voted blue. We all saw that coming."
"No one should read too much into last night's election results. Off year elections are not indicative of what's to come. That’s what history teaches us."
"By the way, it's worthy of note that Zohran Mamdani himself received only a little over a million votes. ... There are 8.3 million residents in New York City. ... So about 12 percent of the city voted to turn their city over to the communists."
"We'll see how that works out."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Johnson was criticized for his remarks.
Johnson's remarks came after President Donald Trump himself took a big dose of copium and said the election "was not expected to be a victory, it was very Democrat areas, but I don't think it was good for Republicans," adding that "I'm not sure it was good for anybody. ... We learned a lot."
Trump also warned that Republicans would “get killed” and be seen as “do-nothing” if they didn’t change the Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation. He insisted the shutdown must end immediately, saying that eliminating the filibuster “this afternoon” would be the fastest way to do it.
The president had earlier complained loudly on Truth Social that if he were on the ballot, Republicans wouldn't have fared so badly, also blaming the ongoing government shutdown on his own party despite weeks of smears against Democrats.