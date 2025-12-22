Skip to content

MAGA UFC Fighter Shares Brutal Reason Why He Has No Interest In Fighting At White House Event

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Widely-Accepted 'Life Hacks' That Are Actually Terrible Advice

A bottle of vitamins with pills spilling out
A bottle of vitamin pills next to a plant on a pink and white background
Photo by Afterave Essentials on Unsplash

Reddit user OneLameUser asked: "What widely accepted "life hack" is actually terrible advice?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisDec 22, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

Everyone is eager to find a "life hack" that makes getting through their day a tad easier.

This could include making your lunch the night before so you're ready to go in the morning, or having your alarm clock out of arms reach, thus forcing you to get out of bed.

However, as with any advice, one should always be cautious before following it, as not all life hacks will make your life easier in the end.

Indeed, some life hacks will make your life even more difficult than you could possibly realize.

Redditor OneLameUser was curious to hear which life hacks people should avoid at all costs, leading them to ask:

"What widely accepted "life hack" is actually terrible advice?"

Stick To What's On The Shelf

"Most cleaning hacks are a good way to either light your house on fire, create accidental tear/mustard/other weaponized gases, give yourself chemical burns, ruin your floors/appliances/furniture etc, and at the very best just creates more work for you than there needs to be."

"I was a professional cleaner for years, most cleaning supplies do their jobs well without needing help from other cleaning supplies or intense scrubbing."

"Just follow directions on the bottle and you're golden lol."

"If you want to try out different products each cleaning to see which one you like best, go for it! "

"Just don't mix them."- Midnights24

Things Don't Just Magically Reappear

"Life hacks that involve exploiting resources intended for the common good."

"Like sure you don’t have to buy creamer for your coffee at home if you take it from your office, but the impression you make isn’t worth the savings."- Future_Armadillo6410

"Strength Lies In Nights Of Peaceful Slumbers"

"Just waking up early doesn't make you productive."

"It will make you worse if you genuinely need the rest."

"It's fine to get up if you have a good reason."

"But being forced or shamed into waking up early isn't the same thing."- ImportantQuestions10

Early Morning Hana GIF by Persona Giphy

Those Same People Also Don't Know How Finances Work Either...

"I've had people tell me not to get a raise, because in the end, you will lose out on money thanks to paying more taxes."

"People don't understand how taxes work."- Significant-Basket76

Not Everything Is "Multi-Purpose"

"You can use WD40 for hundreds of different things!"

"Nope, it's really bad for certain things: locks, bike chains, anything rubber or wood or painted."

"I was brought up believing it's a cure-all for most household, automotive problems when often it makes the problem worse."-PippyHooligan

Not Fighting Is Also An Option

"Most 'tricks' that involve self-defense are extremely dangerous if you use them in a real situation."

"If you're worried about that, just learn how to fight."- RickHard0

Season 8 Nbc GIF by The Office Giphy

Ironically, These Could Have Toxic Consequences

"Anything that involves a 'detox'."

"Your liver and kidneys exist for that exclusive purpose."

"Drinking a shot of apple cider vinegar mixed with olive oil and maple syrup isn't going to miraculously cleanse your blood of impurities."- Flippy042

There's A Reason "Aging Gracefully" Is A Term

"Start Botox and filler young 'it’s preventative'."

"It actually ages you faster."

"You start using different muscles in the face to smile, etc, and so you will start getting wrinkles under your eyes or nose, which you wouldn’t have gotten until much later."

"Filler microscopically stretches the skin, it also doesn’t fully dissolve like they said it would, so it actually will migrate to different pockets in the face, leaving your face looking puffy and lumpy."

"Too many actives, and lasers will thin the skin, also making you appear much older."- GoalNext6124

... Is This Even A Thing?...

"Putting a spoon in your mouth while peeling an onion stops you from crying."

"Total hogwash."- Zip-Crane

Crypto Crying GIF Giphy

It Takes Two

"Any sex advice about 'how to please your partner' that doesn't involve directly communicating with them."- BuggyWhipArmMF

Not If You Value Your Safety...

"Waiting until Black Friday to get a 'deal'."- -S3R070N1N-

Do What Makes You Happy

“'Hobby should make profit. Grind never stops'.”

"It should."

"You’re not a server, you’re a human."- SticksAndTheCity

Working Good Morning GIF by Sappy Seals Giphy

A Hazardous Decision Indeed

"I've seen it said by a few younger people that one should turn their hazard lights on when driving on the highway because it makes them more visible."

"Don't do this."

"On top of no longer being able to use the turning signals, some cars will not turn on brake lights when the hazards are on."

"Which, on the highway, it's extremely dangerous."

"Plus, nobody else knows why the hazards are on, adding more chaos to highway driving."

"Just follow basic highway etiquette, you don't need to invent new rules of the road that only you are aware of."- 07ShadowGuard

A Little Contrition Goes A Long Way

"People at work will often tell you to never apologize."

"They say that it's bad for your brand."

"This advice is all over LinkedIn."

"They'll say things like 'instead of apologizing for being late with a deliverable, thank them for their patience'."

"This is borderline sociopathic advice, it's cruel, it's petty, and worst of all it doesn't work."

"If you've done something worth apologizing for, just apologize."- teabagalomaniac

Most Definitely Not A Hack...

"That entire genre of 'just follow your passion and the money will follow' career advice."

"It's not a hack; it's a financial sacrifice."

"Following your passion without any market research or skill development is just a fast track to being passionate, broke, and resentful of the thing you once loved."

"The real hack is often finding something you don't hate that pays well and then using the stability and money from that to fund your actual passion."- Late-Royale7316

No Money Bangladeshi GIF by GifGari Giphy

A hack is meant to make things easier for you.

If even after the first try, a recommended hack doesn't seem to be doing that, it's safe to say it's not a good idea.

Even if some of us remain fascinated by how anyone could think having a spoon in your mouth will stop you from crying when peeling onions.

Latest News

Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj
People

Nicki Minaj Awkwardly Calls JD Vance An 'Assassin' While Speaking To Erika Kirk—And Nicki's Reaction Is All Of Us

A man writing on paper with a pen
Trending

People Share Secrets From Their Jobs That Everyone Should Know

Timothee Chalamet; EsDeeKid
Celebrities

Timothée Chalamet Cheekily Responds To Rumors He's Viral UK Rapper With New Music Video

Bowen Yang attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York premiere at David Geffen Hall in New York City.
Trending

Bowen Yang Shares Poignant Post Amid His Sudden Departure From 'SNL' After Seven Seasons

More from Trending

Donald Trump; Melania Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Shares Bizarre Details About Melania's 'Panties' In TMI Rally Speech Rant

During Friday's MAGA "affordability" rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump veered wildly off topic to launch into a rant about the FBI’s 2022 search of his Mar‑a‑Lago resort.

Trump has gone back to his MAGA rallies to try to win back his MAGA minions as they feel the sting of his failed economic policies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Victoria Paris's TikTok video
@VictoriaParis/TikTok

Homeowner Wows TikTok With The Quirky And Futuristic Features In Her 1970s Home

How bad is it that an unrenovated 1970s home, built at least 46 years ago, sounds more evolved than many of the current homes coming on the market at far higher prices?

That was a question that TikTokers found themselves haunted by when popular TikToker Victoria Paris gave a tour of her 1970s home that had not been renovated since it was built, and it's complete with many charming features that were highly innovative at the time and promised a bright, flying cars-type of future.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trivago website
Serene Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Travel Website Trivago Sparks Debate After Asking Customers For A Tip At Checkout

Traveling is much more expensive than it used to be, and it's also become increasingly hard to plan out with more delayed and canceled flights and excessive tourism in destinations popularized by social media.

That makes websites that make travel planning and booking easier practically invaluable—but what's the best way for users to show their appreciation beyond utilizing these sites and recommending them to fellow travelers?

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @cleanwithactive's TikTok video
@cleanwithactive/TikTok

Repairman Shows The 'Detrimental' Effect Fabric Softener Has On Your Washing Machine In Eye-Opening Viral Video

No matter how beautiful they are, every rose has its thorns—and apparently so does fabric softener.

Fabric softener is marketed to consumers, especially moms and families, as the perfect finishing touch to washing laundry. Not only will the clothes be clean, but they'll be softer to the touch and smell of beautiful flowers instead of "just" cleanliness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot from @brohomie_'s TikTok video; Walmart storefront
@brohomie_/TikTok; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

TikToker Explains Why Walmart Is A 'Rental Company' Due To Their Lax Return Policy—And He's Got A Point

Let's be honest: the average consumer has reached the point of having to choose between basic necessities, sometimes having to skip out on groceries because they needed gas to get to work or a new bottle of shampoo.

In an economy like this, it's hard to imagine any "fun" spending, like buying a new book, trying out new skincare, or dare we say, paying for an experience, like seeing The Nutcracker ballet at over the holidays or buying Christmas presents.

Keep ReadingShow less