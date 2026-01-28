Katie Miller Gets Blunt History Lesson After Throwing Tantrum Over Basic Tenet Of American Democracy

Katie Miller, wife of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security advisor, betrayed her ignorance of history and political science while trying to mock someone else on X.
Katie Waldman Miller, a bit player since Trump's first administration when she worked for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Vice President Mike Pence as a press secretary and who left the second Trump administration to work for Elon Musk, now hosts a podcast The Guardian called "an aggressively vibeless curriculum for the Maga mom."
Miller is lucky if most of her podcast episodes get 20,000 views.
Thinking her marriage to the architect of American fascism and hosting a podcast so banal not even the MAGAsphere wants to watch gave her some insight into anything, Miller went after Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah on X. Anthropic is an artificial intelligence safety company.
On Sunday night, Olah posted:
"I try to not talk about politics. I generally believe the best way I can serve the world is as a non-partisan expert, and my genuine beliefs are quite moderate. So the bar is very high for me to comment."
"But recent events – a federal agent killing an ICU nurse for seemingly no reason and with no provocation – shock the conscience."
"My deep loyalty is to the principles of classical liberal democracy: freedom of speech, the rule of law, the dignity of the human person. I immigrated to the United States – and eventually cofounded Anthropic here – believing it was a pillar of these principles."
"I feel very sad today."
@ch402/X
On Monday, Miller decided to repost Olah's missive with her caption:
"Co-Founder of Anthropic: 'My deep loyalty is to the principles of classical liberal democracy.'"
"If this is what they say publicly, this is how their AI model is programmed."
" Woke and deeply leftist ideology is what they want you to rely upon."
@KatieMiller/X
Miller's post quickly garnered a community note pointing out her ignorance.
The note, with appropriate references, stated:
"'Classical liberalism' is a political philosophy that emphasizes the rights of individuals, especially the right to life, liberty, speech, and property. It advocates for free markets and the rule of law."
"It is not the same thing as modern liberalism or progressivism."
Statistician Nate Silver responded to Miller writing:
"Katie, are you objecting to the 'liberal' part or the 'democracy' part?"
"'Liberal' doesn't mean 'left', especially when preceded by 'classical'. It certainly doesn't mean woke."
"[To be honest] though it seems like it's the whole democracy thing that bothers you and Stephen Miller."
Miller attempted to defend her ignorance in a reply to Silver, but just drew more ridicule.
After another Miller response...
...Silver added:
Silver wasn't alone in calling Miller out.
@HuffPost/Instagram
@HuffPost/Instagram
Miller parrots all the White supremacist and Christian nationalist talking points her husband uses, despite the couple being Jewish, a frequent target for the hate groups the Trump administration courts with Stephen Miller's policies and propaganda.
Whether either of them is ignorant enough to believe any of the rhetoric they peddle or the lies they tell is something only they know.