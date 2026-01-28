Skip to content

Fans Up In Arms After Harry Styles Concert Tickets Are Already Reselling For Bonkers Price

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Katie Miller Gets Blunt History Lesson After Throwing Tantrum Over Basic Tenet Of American Democracy

Katie Miller
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Conservative podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, raged on X over Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah asserting that he and his company are committed to "the principles of classical liberal democracy"—and Miller was swiftly mocked for not understanding what that means.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 28, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Katie Miller, wife of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security advisor, betrayed her ignorance of history and political science while trying to mock someone else on X.

Katie Waldman Miller, a bit player since Trump's first administration when she worked for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Vice President Mike Pence as a press secretary and who left the second Trump administration to work for Elon Musk, now hosts a podcast The Guardian called "an aggressively vibeless curriculum for the Maga mom."

Miller is lucky if most of her podcast episodes get 20,000 views.

Thinking her marriage to the architect of American fascism and hosting a podcast so banal not even the MAGAsphere wants to watch gave her some insight into anything, Miller went after Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah on X. Anthropic is an artificial intelligence safety company.

On Sunday night, Olah posted:

"I try to not talk about politics. I generally believe the best way I can serve the world is as a non-partisan expert, and my genuine beliefs are quite moderate. So the bar is very high for me to comment."
"But recent events – a federal agent killing an ICU nurse for seemingly no reason and with no provocation – shock the conscience."
"My deep loyalty is to the principles of classical liberal democracy: freedom of speech, the rule of law, the dignity of the human person. I immigrated to the United States – and eventually cofounded Anthropic here – believing it was a pillar of these principles."
"I feel very sad today."

@ch402/X

On Monday, Miller decided to repost Olah's missive with her caption:

"Co-Founder of Anthropic: 'My deep loyalty is to the principles of classical liberal democracy.'"
"If this is what they say publicly, this is how their AI model is programmed."
" Woke and deeply leftist ideology is what they want you to rely upon."

@KatieMiller/X

Miller's post quickly garnered a community note pointing out her ignorance.

The note, with appropriate references, stated:

"'Classical liberalism' is a political philosophy that emphasizes the rights of individuals, especially the right to life, liberty, speech, and property. It advocates for free markets and the rule of law."
"It is not the same thing as modern liberalism or progressivism."

Statistician Nate Silver responded to Miller writing:

"Katie, are you objecting to the 'liberal' part or the 'democracy' part?"
"'Liberal' doesn't mean 'left', especially when preceded by 'classical'. It certainly doesn't mean woke."
"[To be honest] though it seems like it's the whole democracy thing that bothers you and Stephen Miller."



Miller attempted to defend her ignorance in a reply to Silver, but just drew more ridicule.






After another Miller response...

...Silver added:

Silver wasn't alone in calling Miller out.










@HuffPost/Instagram





@HuffPost/Instagram

Miller parrots all the White supremacist and Christian nationalist talking points her husband uses, despite the couple being Jewish, a frequent target for the hate groups the Trump administration courts with Stephen Miller's policies and propaganda.

Whether either of them is ignorant enough to believe any of the rhetoric they peddle or the lies they tell is something only they know.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Just Gave A New Reason For Why He Closes His Eyes During Meetings—And Here We Go Again

Adrienne Curry
Celebrities

'America's Next Top Model' Winner Calls Out New Documentary For Viewing Show Through 'Woke Lens'

Nicholas Galitzine He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'
LGBTQ

Conservatives Are Melting Down Over 'He-Man' Movie Joke About Pronouns—And They Missed The Point Entirely

Screenshot of Joe Rogan; Donald Trump
Political News

Joe Rogan Shares Theory About Why Trump Is Actually Deploying ICE—And He Might Be Onto Something

More from Trending

film clacker with popcorn
GR Stocks on Unsplash

Details People Saw In Movies That They Called BS On Because Of Their Job

Movies are designed to entertain us. As such, they often take creative license with reality.

After all, reality can be less than cinematic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene§
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Even MTG Is Demanding That MAGA Admit The Killing Of Alex Pretti Was Completely Unjustified

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to speak out against the MAGA movement that brought her to national prominence, this time calling on Republicans to condemn the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Madel
@CWMadel/X

Minnesota Republican Condemns His Party In Powerful Video Announcing He's Dropping Out Of Gubernatorial Race

In a post across his social media, one of the Republican frontrunners for governor of Minnesota announced he would be ending his campaign due to the GOP's actions in his state.

In an almost 11-minute video, trial attorney Chris Madel condemned the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in the wake of what he characterized as retaliatory actions by the Trump administration, Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota that resulted in the recent murders of two United States citizens—Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Segel attends The Critics' Choice Association's 4th Annual Celebration.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jason Segel Admits He Didn't Tell His Parents About His 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Nude Scene As A 'Practical Joke'

In 2008, the world was graced with Jason Segel’s epic magnum opus, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, an R-rated comedy that went on to make over $105 million worldwide.

The film stars Segel alongside Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, and Russell Brand. Written by Segel himself, the movie follows Peter, a heartbroken music composer who escapes to Hawaii to recover from a devastating breakup, only to discover that his ex-girlfriend, played by Bell, and her new boyfriend, portrayed by Brand, booked the exact same vacation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guy Fieri
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Guy Fieri Decided To Change Up His Signature Hairstyle For His Birthday—And Fans Don't Know What To Think

Love him or hate him, we all know who Food Network's Guy Fieri is. With a shock of spiky, bleached-blond hair and a voice constantly raised in excitement, he's hard to miss, even from a mile away. Make that two miles.

But this year for his 58th birthday, Fieri apparently decided to change his look in celebration of approaching his sixth decade—and for Super Bowl LX.

Keep ReadingShow less