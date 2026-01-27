Skip to content

Guy Fieri Decided To Change Up His Signature Hairstyle For His Birthday—And Fans Don't Know What To Think

Jason Segel Admits He Didn't Tell His Parents About His 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Nude Scene As A 'Practical Joke'

Jason Segel attends The Critics' Choice Association's 4th Annual Celebration.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Segel opened up about how his mom walked out of the premiere of Forgetting Sarah Marshall after he didn't warn his parents about his full-frontal nude scene as a "practical joke"—and fans are divided.

Jan 27, 2026
In 2008, the world was graced with Jason Segel’s epic magnum opus, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, an R-rated comedy that went on to make over $105 million worldwide.

The film stars Segel alongside Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, and Russell Brand. Written by Segel himself, the movie follows Peter, a heartbroken music composer who escapes to Hawaii to recover from a devastating breakup, only to discover that his ex-girlfriend, played by Bell, and her new boyfriend, portrayed by Brand, booked the exact same vacation.

It’s a breakup movie. It’s a vacation comedy. It’s also remembered almost entirely for how it begins.

Because what many fans recall first—and vividly—is the opening scene. Five minutes into the movie, Segel’s character is dumped by Kristen Bell’s character while wearing nothing but a towel.

And, yes, that towel drops. Everything is shown, and I mean everything. He even turns around and hunches over.

It’s bold, uncomfortable, and impossible to unsee, cementing the moment as one of the most infamous openings in studio comedy history. The How I Met Your Mother star has long defended the creative decision, making it clear that the scene wasn’t about shock for shock’s sake.

Speaking on The Good One podcast last year, Segel explained his thinking:

“The thing about the full-frontal nudity, it wasn't just, like, being an exhibitionist. It was that if the opening scene, your male lead does full-frontal nudity, because it hadn't really happened at this point yet, you're forced to throw out your expectations.”

That said, while Segel was comfortable with the choice, at least one audience member was not.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Segel admitted that he deliberately did not warn his parents that they were about to see him fully naked on a massive movie screen. Not because it slipped his mind, but because he thought it would be funny. Bold strategy. Risky execution.

Segel explained the decision to host Sean Evans:

“I thought it’d be a really, really great… one of the great practical jokes, not to tell my parents that I did full-frontal nudity in 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' and then take them to the premiere… This was, like, a really thrilling idea for me.”

The problem? That “great practical joke” arrived almost immediately.

He recalled sitting uncomfortably between his parents at the premiere:

“And so we go to the premiere, and I have my dad on one side, my mom on the other, because I always sit in between them. And it’s, like, five minutes in the movie, my d--- comes out, you know? I’m like: ‘Ah, here it comes!’”

Instead of laughter, Segel got tears... from his mom.

Segel described her reaction:

“I turn to my mom expecting her to be laughing hysterically, and her face is just beet red, and there’s a tear coming down her face… And I said: ‘Are you OK?’ She said: ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ I said: ‘I thought it’d be a funny joke,’ she said: ‘It’s not a funny joke,’ and she got up and left the theater.”

You can watch the clip from his Hot Ones appearance below:

@firstwefeast

"essential to the plot" 😭 shoutout to #jasonsegel's mom 🤣 #hotones

The naked “not gratuitous, and essential to the plot” scene story quickly made the rounds online, and reactions were mixed. Some people argued Segel should have warned his parents, while others shrugged it off as a very on-brand joke from a then-28-year-old comedian.

Here’s how TikTok users responded:

@catmeo28/TikTok

@kelcag89/TikTok

@andrew_gilstrap/TikTok

@briezeus/TikTok

@dexx_uppercutt/TikTok

@whoozqueen/TikTok

@greg_clubsandwich/TikTok

@amieeetaylor/TikTok

@lexyylee/TikTok

@johnnnnnnm6/TikTok

@essencechone/TikTok

@aksewgnarly/TikTok

The moment hits a little harder knowing that the scene wasn’t just comedic invention—it was pulled directly from Segel’s own life. He has previously shared that the breakup that inspired Forgetting Sarah Marshall involved him being dumped while naked, a memory he later recounted in detail.

He recalled the real-life moment on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend:

“She arrived at the house, and I had decided that the way to really like kick off this sex was that I was waiting on the couch, totally naked, like posed like comedically… and I said ‘I gotta surprise for you’ and then she said ‘we need to talk…’”

Painful then. Profitable later.

Segel is currently promoting the next season of Apple TV’s Shrinking, and you can watch his full Hot Ones episode below:

- YouTubeFirst We Feast

As for longtime fans still holding out hope that the Dracula musical featured in Forgetting Sarah Marshall will make it to Broadway? That dream remains alive—if not yet undead, and hopefully far less traumatizing for Jason Segel’s mom.

