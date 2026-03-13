AMC Just Revealed Their Chic Popcorn Bucket For 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'—And It's Kind Of Genius

If The Devil Wears Prada taught us anything, it’s that fashion is never just fashion. It’s identity, status—and apparently now… a popcorn bucket.

AMC is leaning fully into the aesthetic ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2. In a social media post shared this week, the theater chain revealed a set of “runway-worthy” concession items arriving just in time for the film’s May 1 premiere.

The centerpiece is a glossy red popcorn bucket shaped like a structured handbag, complete with a gold chain strap. Hanging from the chain is a tag featuring the film’s name alongside a small gold charm shaped like a stiletto—with a devilish pitchfork heel.

Because of course it is.

The theater chain is also releasing a pair of dark 3D glasses featuring the sequel’s logo along the arms, turning the whole experience into something that feels a little more fashion accessory than movie concession.

AMC Theatres wrote in the Instagram caption:

“Get access to the highly anticipated high-fashion sequel and Runway-worthy exclusives. See THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 fashionably early at our Opening Night Event on 4/30 and more!”

The chain also teased that exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors will arrive during the film’s theatrical run, though details haven’t been revealed yet.

You can view the promo post here:

While AMC hasn’t confirmed the exact price of the purse-shaped bucket, novelty popcorn buckets at the chain typically range from about $15 to $80 or more, depending on the design and collectability. For comparison, AMC’s 2026 Popcorn Pass—which offers 50% off large popcorn purchases—costs $29.99.

The merch rollout arrives as excitement continues to build around The Devil Wears Prada 2, the long-awaited return to the beloved 2006 fashion comedy—and the world of Runway, where a job is famously one “a million girls would kill for.”

According to Variety, the follow-up reunites Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt alongside a mix of returning and new characters, following Disney's official announcement of the sequel's development last July.

Plot details are still emerging, though early reports suggest the story follows Miranda Priestly as she navigates the collapse of traditional magazine publishing in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Blunt’s character Emily Charlton is now reportedly a powerful executive at a luxury group that controls crucial advertising dollars Priestly desperately needs. Andrea Sachs also returns to Runway, reconnecting with former colleagues as the publication fights to maintain relevance in a changing industry.

The sequel may also draw inspiration from Lauren Weisberger’s 2013 follow-up novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, which takes place nearly a decade after the original story and sees Andy and Emily working as successful magazine editors before Miranda unexpectedly re-enters Andy’s life.

You can watch the latest trailer here:

- YouTube 20th Century Studios

During a recent reunion for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Hathaway and Blunt reflected on the unexpected cultural legacy of the original film.

Blunt discussed reuniting with her costars in the sequel:

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

As anticipation builds for Miranda Priestly’s return, fans had one immediate question online: Is that a designer handbag—or a popcorn bucket?









































The Devil Wears Prada purse bucket may feel particularly on-brand, but it’s far from the first time AMC has leaned into elaborate concession collectibles.

The chain arguably set the modern standard for viral popcorn buckets with its infamous Dune: Part Two sandworm container in 2024. Designed to resemble the giant creatures from Arrakis, the bucket quickly became a social media talking point for its unusual—and to many viewers, unintentionally NSFW—design.

For those who may not remember, here’s the original AMC ad:

Beginning February 9th, #DuneMovie returns to #AMCTheatres for one week only and includes a sneak peek at Dune: Part Two! 🎟 - https://t.co/ILjeRVJc6u

Sandworm 🍿 collectibles are on sale now! pic.twitter.com/FmDTu8TgWS

— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) February 1, 2024

When the Dune: Part Two cast later encountered the bucket during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, reactions were… mixed.

Florence Pugh reacted to seeing the viral popcorn bucket:

“That's not okay. Who made that? That's not okay. That's wrong.”

Now, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the way, AMC appears ready to take a slightly more fashionable approach to movie merch. Fans may want to start planning their theater outfits accordingly.