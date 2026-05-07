David Letterman Rips 'Lying Weasels' At CBS For Claiming Colbert Was Canceled For Financial Reasons In Epic Takedown

David Letterman isn’t staying quiet about CBS canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As Colbert’s run comes to an end later this month, the former late-night host is publicly challenging the network’s claim that the decision was purely financial.

Letterman, who hosted The Late Show from 1993 until stepping down in 2015, addressed the controversy during a new interview with New York Times journalist Jason Zinoman.

The longtime host alleged Colbert’s exit was tied directly to the Skydance merger:

“He was dumped because the people selling the network to Skydance said, ‘Oh no, there’s not going to be any trouble with that guy. We’re going to take care of the show. We’re just going to throw that into the deal. When will the ink on the check dry?’”

When CBS announced that Colbert would be leaving the air, Paramount—CBS’ parent company—was in the middle of its merger with David Ellison’s Skydance.

At the time, the deal was awaiting final approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which heightened scrutiny of the company as President Donald Trump, a longtime critic of Colbert and late-night TV, remained vocal about the genre.

Letterman doubled down on his criticism of the network:

“I’m just going to go on record as saying: They’re lying. Let me just add one other thing, Jason. They’re lying weasels.”

The timing of the cancellation quickly fueled speculation that Paramount and CBS were attempting to avoid political friction as the Skydance merger moved through the approval process.

This also isn’t the first time Letterman has publicly defended Colbert. Shortly after CBS announced the cancellation, Letterman called the decision “pure cowardice” during an interview posted to his YouTube channel.

He said then:

“They did not handle Stephen Colbert—the face of that network—in the way he deserves to have been handled.”

The interview from his channel can be seen here:

- YouTube Letterman

Letterman’s comments quickly spread across social media, where viewers and late-night fans debated whether CBS’ explanation for canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert fully explains the decision.

You can view the reactions below:













































Colbert’s final episode is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, officially ending the franchise’s run on CBS. For now, the Emmy-winning host says he is more focused on finishing the show than dwelling on the cancellation itself.

He reflected on his mindset as the series comes to a close:

"When this is all over, I will probably have a different—or rather a fuller—perspective on all of this, but I don't really have time to be mad about anything right now."

The comedian also acknowledged that the ending feels different because the decision was ultimately out of his hands.

Meanwhile, Colbert recently visited the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago for a multi-segment interview with former President Barack Obama. The visit included a tour of the 225-foot museum tower and the sprawling Jackson Park campus.

You can view the tour clip here:

- YouTube The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The late-night host is preparing for one more major television moment with a reunion featuring his fellow Strike Force Five podcast hosts, a sendoff that arrives as criticism from figures like Letterman continues to fuel questions surrounding CBS’ decision.

CBS is expected to replace The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with Byron Allen’s long-running series, Comics Unleashed. Meanwhile, Colbert has not announced another television hosting role after leaving the network, though Letterman’s public defense of his successor has kept the controversy surrounding the show’s cancellation in the spotlight.





