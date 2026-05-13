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Tennessee High Schooler Rips Into 'Cowards' On School Board For Not Firing Colleague Who Called Her 'Hot' In Scathing Takedown

Keith Ervin
WJHL/YouTube

Washington County high schooler Hannah Campbell shamed school board members for refusing to fire Keith Ervin after he called her "hot" during a meeting in early April.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 13, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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A Tennessee community is in an uproar after a school board member has been allowed to keep his job after making an inappropriate comment to a high schooler.

Washington County high schooler Hannah Campbell delivered a scathing takedown of board member Keith Ervin, who called her "hot" during a public meeting in April.

The board agreed to censure Ervin, but not fire him.

At a recent meeting, Campbell showed up to give a speech that lambasted Ervin and everyone who has enabled him, calling them "cowards" whom she does not "forgive."

Campbell began her comments by confirming that Ervin's comments were "sexist," "derogatory" and "unwelcome," which is something a teenager should not even need to point out about a grown man.

She then went on to explain that Ervin treated her in a way that he has never and would never treat a male student, and then chided the assembled board for knowing full well that Ervin's comment was inappropriate.

After that opening salvo, Campbell proceeded with a bluntly scathing takedown of the board.

“The failure to act on the board’s behalf was and is equivalent to his actions as it has hurt me just as much."
“To watch the chairperson be so quick to bang her gavel to control the public yet not use it once in order to control her own peer was disgusting..."

But Campbell's strongest words were reserved for the board members who profess to be Christians but refused to do anything about Ervin's behavior.

"...I believe that you are all cowards, especially those who use their God as a cop-out for forgiveness."
"Just as religion is not allowed in schools by authority figures, it has no place in this board room or any professional setting."
"If you choose to forgive him, that is your right... What you lack is accountability..."
"...I do not forgive you and I do not accept your fake apologies used to protect yourselves. I do not believe you deserve that peace of mind."

Campbell's speech comes after an uproar consumed the community following the incident in April in which Ervin put his arm around Campbell and exclaimed, "God, you're hot!"

When the controversy erupted, Ervin told a local media outlet:

"...you know, I’m old school. I’m an old farm boy. And I didn’t mean nothing by anything. I just was proud of her."

He has since claimed that his comments have been misinterpreted, saying in a statement:

“Last week at the board meeting I wanted to congratulate a student who did a great job sharing thoughts with all that was in the room."
“When I mentioned she was hot, I meant she was on a roll. It was nothing to do with her appearance."

Many have found the explanation unconvincing, of course.

And on social media, many shared Campbell's outrage at the school board's decision to do nothing about the incident.










As powerful as the entirety of Campbell's speech was, the most important line might have come at the end:

"With that being said: thank you. Thank you for teaching me that no one will stand up for me besides myself."

May every last one of them be voted out.

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