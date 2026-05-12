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Chelsea Handler Destroys MAGA Comedian With Hilariously Brutal Jokes At Kevin Hart's Roast—And We're Cheering

Chelsea Handler unleashed one of the night’s most brutal roasts on Tony Hinchcliffe during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart.
Netflix / The Roast of Kevin Hart

During the Netflix live special The Roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday, comedian Chelsea Handler laid into MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe over his politics and controversies—and she nailed it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 12, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Chelsea Handler brought the heat to Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart Sunday night, and Tony Hinchcliffe ended up taking some of the night’s most brutal hits.

Handler wasted little time zeroing in on Hinchcliffe, the controversial comedian who has repeatedly sparked backlash over jokes about George Floyd and Puerto Rico. She delivered a string of savage punchlines that left the audience roaring while the comic sat visibly unimpressed.

She opened her roast with an absolutely vicious jab at Hinchcliffe:

“Tony, you are what happens when women don’t have safe access to abortion care.”

The camera immediately cut to Hinchcliffe, who looked less than thrilled as the crowd erupted around him.

Handler then turned her attention to Hinchcliffe and Shane Gillis, mocking the pair’s politics and public controversies in one of the loudest crowd-reaction moments of the night.

Handler unloaded on Hinchcliffe and Gillis:

“Tony and Shane, this must be so exciting for you guys. Usually on Sunday nights, you just burn a cross on someone’s lawn, and tonight you get to roast a whole Black guy.”

The room exploded almost immediately.

Handler also fired directly at Gillis over past backlash tied to anti-Asian slurs and his infamous exit from Saturday Night Live before ever officially joining the cast.

She roasted Gillis over his past controversies:

“Shane, just so you know, Judaism and Zionism are two different things. Just like how Chinatown and Koreatown are two different things, but your favorite slur works in both places.”

But Handler wasn’t finished calling out the men onstage.

The comedian also mocked comics who participated in the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia. Several in attendance at the roast performed at the Saudi-backed event, including Pete Davidson, Jeff Ross, and Kevin Hart himself.

Handler took a shot, though she notably avoided naming names directly:

“Now that your favorite leader is making the draft mandatory, I assume that all of you will be signing up to go fight the war in Iran. Or do you tough-talking p***ies only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?”

You can view that clip below:

Ironically, both Gillis and Hinchcliffe have publicly claimed they turned down the festival. Still, Handler saved one final shot for Hinchcliffe by bringing up his longtime association with Joe Rogan.

She closed out her roast of himwith one final punchline:

“If you’re here tonight, who’s keeping Joe Rogan’s balls warm in their mouth?”

Here’s that moment:

While Hinchcliffe shook his head in disbelief, the audience inside the venue cheered loudly, and social media quickly crowned Handler one of the night’s standout performers.

You can view the reactions here:












And while Handler dominated the online conversation, many viewers argued that Sheryl Underwood ultimately stole the entire show.

By the time Underwood took the podium midway through the nearly three-hour special, several comedians—including Hinchcliffe and Gillis—had already targeted her with some of the evening’s harshest jokes, including remarks about her late husband, who died by suicide in 2011.

She immediately fired back at Hinchcliffe:

“First of all, you think you hurt my feelings by talking about my dead husband? My husband only died once. You die every night with them wack-a** jokes you be telling.”

The audience erupted as Underwood quickly established herself as one of the strongest performers of the night.

Underwood even reminded the audience about her infamous kiss with John Stamos on The Talk:

- YouTubeNetflix

Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart featured no shortage of celebrity appearances and outrageous jokes, but Handler and Underwood ultimately delivered the two performances viewers couldn’t stop talking about.


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