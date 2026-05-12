Bill Nye In Awe Over How Much His New Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Looks Like Him—And Fans Are Impressed

Usually when a Madame Tussaud's wax figure shocks everyone, it's for all the wrong reasons. But for once, it's for the right ones!

Scientist Bill Nye, aka Bill Nye The Science Guy, just unveiled his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York, and well ... it looks exactly like him!

Speaking to People at the May 7 unveiling, where he did a hilarious mock interview with himself, Nye said even he was surprised how good the likeness was.

He told the magazine:

"It looks a great deal like me. It looks just like me."

In a moment of trademark Nye silliness, he then turned to the statue and pretended to talk to it.

"You look just like me. He's speechless."

Nye went on to tell People that he was genuinely flattered to be among the list of luminaries who have been immortalized by the many iterations of the museum.



"It's just an honor. You're immortalized in our society and our culture. To get a wax figure means you're kind of a big deal, which is lovely."

"And I hope people who come to visit and meet him—us—feel good about their time in class watching the videos and learning about science."

Nye said his wife, author Liza Mundy, who was the first person he told about the figurine, was equally impressed.

"My wife, Liza, that's who I told first. And she was impressed because you're immortalized."

Being a literal "science guy," Nye also gave a rare glimpse into the complicated process of creating one of Madame Tussauds wax figures.

"...skilled people take pictures, pictures and pictures. They take the 3D scanner, and then they look at your eyes..."

"...And then measure your height and the way you stand..."

They even made an actual replica of his suit to make sure the details were just right.

On social media, Nye's fans were just as impressed as he was with the accuracy of the wax figure—and there was plenty of love for Nye himself, too.





Sure, it may be just a wax figure. But Nye said he hopes that his likeness will help continue his legacy of inspiring kids to be into science.

Nye said that he'd always planned for his show to be a hit with kids. But even he is surprised by just how much of a touchstone Bill Nye the Science Guy became for Millennial and Gen Z kids.

"I certainly hoped or planned that it would have this special place in Millennial [and] Gen Z hearts, but that it's worked out so to be such a big deal still surprises me every day."

He went on to tell People that his objective on the show was simple: "Change the world." Mission accomplished, Bill!