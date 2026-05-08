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Viral AI Video Portrays Trump And His Top Officials Walking The Met Gala Red Carpet In Hilariously On Point Costumes—And It's Perfection

Donald Trump; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Kash Patel
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

An A.I.-generated video of President Trump and some of his administration officials walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in hilariously fitting outfits has people applauding.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 08, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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An AI-generated video of President Donald Trump and some of his top officials walking the red carpet at the Met Gala has gone viral for the hilariously fitting outfits on display.

The annual Met Gala serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute and as one of fashion’s biggest stages for celebrities and design houses to embrace spectacle. This year’s theme, “costume art,” invited attendees to lean into lavish, whimsical interpretation through their wardrobe choices.

Someone, however, took that concept in a more satirical direction—applying the theme to Trump and members of his administration, with predictably hilarious results.

Trump is shown waving at onlookers and wearing bright, bright, bright orange... which makes a lot of sense given his love for orange spray tan and makeup.

Vice President JD Vance is just behind him, and this version of Vance is wearing an outfit that looks like rather comfortable upholstery on a nice couch... which makes a lot of sense given all the jokes that have followed the viral meme claiming Vance tried to have sex with his own couch.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under fire for his drinking and has been accused of being drunken and volatile while on the job, so it makes sense that he'd be tossing back some Jack Daniels on the red carpet... and tripping over some steps in front of everyone.

FBI Director Kash Patel is "Spider Kash"—complete with arachnid limbs—and referencing a meme that blew up after reports that Iranian hackers breached personal emails belonging to Patel, who had an account username named "spiderkash."

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is shown wearing a raccoon pelt, a reference to a recent report that he cut the genitalia off a road-killed raccoon in 2001 to "study" it afterward. That's disturbing when you consider prior reports about his treatment of animals.

You can see the video below.

@everythings.under.ctrl

White House Gala ✨  #trump #jdvance #politicalhumor #aivideo #comedyreels

People loved it.


This is the most on-point video you'll see today. We wonder what these officials will "wear" at next year's gala.

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