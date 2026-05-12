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Rod Stewart Just Gave Trump The Most Brutally Accurate New Nickname During Candid Conversation With King Charles

Sir Rod Stewart and King Charles III; Donald Trump
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On the red carpet for an event at Royal Albert Hall on Monday celebrating the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust, knighted rocker Sir Rod Stewart praised King Charles III for how he handled his recent meeting with President Trump—and gave Trump a hilariously accurate new nickname in the process.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 12, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On Monday, King Charles III attended an event at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust—previously called the Prince's Trust—which the United Kingdom's reigning monarch founded in 1976 to support young people aged 11-30 facing challenges like unemployment, poverty, or lack of education.

In attendance that night was Sir Rod Stewart, who was knighted in 2016. Stewart and the King have met several times, and briefly chatted while King Charles greeted distinguished guests in the reception line.

Standing next to Rolling Stones guitarist and former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood, Stewart praised King Charles on his recent trip to the United States.

Stewart quipped:

"May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb; put that little ratbag in his place."

You can see the moment from various camera angles here:

@skynews

'You put that ratbag in his place' Sir Rod Stewart raised the King's four-day trip to the United States with Charles and Camilla during an event on Monday celebrating the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust at the Royal Albert Hall. #SkyNews #UK #US



@johngriff9ne/Threads

King Charles and Wood both seemed amused by Stewart's comment about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

During his state visit, King Charles garnered praise for his handling of Trump's power move handshake game, poked fun at the President in jokes that many felt went over Trump's head, and was part of a viral critique of Trump's gaudy, gilded White House decor.

Others were amused as well.

@danesinc; @frankiemillie10; @SweetWitch2697/Bluesky



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Ratbag - British slangIt means an annoying, despicable or unpleasant personAimed at a disreputable character. Dump is all of them 😆
— Rebecca🧷🦋🇺🇦🇨🇦🌈💫💙🐶🐱🥁🌊🔥👊🏼 (@becca61.bsky.social) May 11, 2026 at 10:57 PM

Of course, MAGA minion snowflakes suffered a meltdown, but found little sympathy for their complaints.


@kathyfinch311/Threads


Rod Stewart casually calling Trump a ratbag last night while having a conversation with King Charles. 😂
— Harry👊🇺🇸🔥 (@scondrasht.bsky.social) May 12, 2026 at 1:28 PM

And a song—set to the tune of Sir Rod Stewart's hit "Maggie May"—was born.

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Stewart got to know Trump well when they were neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and resort is located.

But in a June 2025 interview, Stewart explained why he had to turn his back on his former friend.

Stewart stated on Radio Times:

"I’m not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house. I live literally half a mile away. We’re both on the beach. I used to go to his Christmas parties."
"But he didn’t, as far as I’m concerned, treat women very well."
"Since he became president, he became another guy. Somebody I didn’t know."

In 2020, Stewart's criticism was more pointed, saying on the How to Wow podcast:

"That prick in the White House, pulling out of the Paris [climate] Accord is terrible."

As for King Charles III, a 2019 video from Trump's visit to Britain to meet with Queen Elizabeth II appeared to show the future King giving Trump the bird.

Buckingham Palace has never confirmed nor denied how the royal family feels about Trump.

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