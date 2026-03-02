Skip to content

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

One Of Stephen Miller's Old Tweets Has Resurfaced After Trump's Attacks On Iran—And It's Aged Like Milk

Stephen Miller; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A 2024 tweet about Kamala Harris from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is going viral for all the wrong reasons following President Trump's strikes on Iran.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was widely mocked after an old tweet he wrote about former Vice President Kamala Harris resurfaced following President Donald Trump's strikes on Iran.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission is to destroy Iran’s missiles, production capacity, navy and security infrastructure and ensure it never develops nuclear weapons. But what comes after those goals are met remains unclear. Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the Trump administration's attack on Tehran, a post Miller wrote on November 1, 2024, resurfaced on X; in it, he suggested that Harris, then the Democratic nominee for president, would start World War III due to her ties to former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who endorsed her campaign.

Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died in November 2025. The late Cheney spearheaded the "War on Terror" and pushed for the invasion of Iraq on the false premise that the regime of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction and had an operational relationship with Al-Qaeda. His policies resulted in the deaths of 4.5 million people and counting and have displaced at least 38 million others.

Cheney had in fact aligned herself with Kamala Harris to publicly criticize Trump over what they described as his threats to democratic norms. Cheney previously chaired the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building based on false claims that the election had been stolen.

Despite that context, Miller argued that Cheney’s partnership with Harris would risk triggering a third world war, writing:

"To anyone still gullible enough to fall for scummy media hoaxes: Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves. Liz Cheney is Kamala’s top advisor. Liz wants to invade the whole Middle East."
"Kamala = WWIII. Trump = Peace."

You can see his post below.

People agreed Miller's claim had truly aged like milk.


Miller's words are further undercut by U.S. intelligence findings that contradict Trump's claim that Iran has been building missiles that “could soon reach the American homeland.”

A 2025 unclassified assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency concluded that Iran could potentially build a “militarily viable” intercontinental ballistic missile by 2035 if it chose to pursue such a capability.

However, two sources said the assertion that Iran is close to fielding a missile capable of striking the U.S. is not supported by current intelligence, noting there is no indication Tehran is actively developing an ICBM program aimed at the U.S.

Iran does possess shorter-range ballistic missiles that could threaten American bases and personnel in the region, as administration officials have warned. But three sources told CNN that recent intelligence assessments of Iran’s long-range missile ambitions have not changed.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Gets Distracted By His New Ballroom In The Middle Of Speech About Iran War In Surreal Video

Jayme Lawson; Wunmi Mosaku
Celebrities

'Sinners' Stars Applauded For Their Incredibly Nuanced Takes On N-Word Controversy At BAFTAs

Seth Rogen; Catherine O'Hara
Celebrities

Seth Rogen's Poignant Acceptance Speech After Catherine O'Hara Won Posthumous Award Has Fans Sobbing

Lauren Holly; Dennis Quaid; Rafael Cruz
Political News

'Dumb & Dumber' Star Lauren Holly Epically Drags Dennis Quaid After His Photo-Op With Ted Cruz

More from News/political-news

Screenshots of military wife
@CassandraRules/X

Wife Of Active Duty U.S. Military Member Goes Viral For Her Furious Reaction To Trump's Attacks On Iran

@kendallybrown, a TikTok user and military wife, went viral after she published a TikTok video in which she let President Donald Trump's supporters know how much she "hates" them after Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning.

Trump said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ilhan Omar; Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ilhan Omar Claps Back Hard After Nancy Mace Tries To Insult Her With Bizarre Post Following Iran Attack

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar clapped back at South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace after Mace attempted to insult her and Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib after President Donald Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning that killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Omar and Tlaib were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Both have faced repeated attacks from members of the Republican Party tied to their religion, including being labeled part of the so-called “Jihad Squad,” a term suggesting they are sympathetic to extremism or seek to impose Islamist rule in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christian Bale
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Christian Bale Explains Why Fans Are Always Disappointed When They Meet Him—And His Candor Is Refreshing

We've all heard the old saying, "You should never meet your heroes," and Christian Bale most certainly agrees.

The Dark Knight actor offered very candid advice to his fans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that the last thing any of them should do is try to meet him in real life, because he'll only disappoint them in return.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
MS Now

Pete Hegseth Ripped After Trying To Claim That The U.S. 'Didn't Start This War' With Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he claimed that the U.S. "didn't start this war" with Iran—just days after the Trump administration authorized an attack on various sites in Iran with the joint efforts of Israel over the weekend.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Connor Storrie stands center stage on Saturday Night Live alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Quinn Hughes (far left), Hilary Knight (left), Megan Keller (right), and Jack Hughes (far right) during his opening monologue in Studio 8H.
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

'SNL' Turns Trump Diss About U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team On Its Head With Sweet Monologue Moment

Connor Storrie’s debut Saturday Night Live monologue had just about everything: jokes, a childhood throwback, a few perfectly placed Heated Rivalry innuendos, and—because this is apparently the most athletic season in Studio 8H history—both the gold-winning players from the U.S. men’s and women’s Olympic hockey teams.

The appearance came just days after controversy over invitations to the White House and President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, giving the night an edge that felt bigger than a typical celebrity-cameo parade.

Keep ReadingShow less