One Of Stephen Miller's Old Tweets Has Resurfaced After Trump's Attacks On Iran—And It's Aged Like Milk

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was widely mocked after an old tweet he wrote about former Vice President Kamala Harris resurfaced following President Donald Trump's strikes on Iran.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission is to destroy Iran’s missiles, production capacity, navy and security infrastructure and ensure it never develops nuclear weapons. But what comes after those goals are met remains unclear. Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the Trump administration's attack on Tehran, a post Miller wrote on November 1, 2024, resurfaced on X; in it, he suggested that Harris, then the Democratic nominee for president, would start World War III due to her ties to former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who endorsed her campaign.

Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died in November 2025. The late Cheney spearheaded the "War on Terror" and pushed for the invasion of Iraq on the false premise that the regime of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction and had an operational relationship with Al-Qaeda. His policies resulted in the deaths of 4.5 million people and counting and have displaced at least 38 million others.

Cheney had in fact aligned herself with Kamala Harris to publicly criticize Trump over what they described as his threats to democratic norms. Cheney previously chaired the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building based on false claims that the election had been stolen.

Despite that context, Miller argued that Cheney’s partnership with Harris would risk triggering a third world war, writing:

"To anyone still gullible enough to fall for scummy media hoaxes: Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves. Liz Cheney is Kamala’s top advisor. Liz wants to invade the whole Middle East."

"Kamala = WWIII. Trump = Peace."

You can see his post below.

People agreed Miller's claim had truly aged like milk.





Miller's words are further undercut by U.S. intelligence findings that contradict Trump's claim that Iran has been building missiles that “could soon reach the American homeland.”

A 2025 unclassified assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency concluded that Iran could potentially build a “militarily viable” intercontinental ballistic missile by 2035 if it chose to pursue such a capability.

However, two sources said the assertion that Iran is close to fielding a missile capable of striking the U.S. is not supported by current intelligence, noting there is no indication Tehran is actively developing an ICBM program aimed at the U.S.

Iran does possess shorter-range ballistic missiles that could threaten American bases and personnel in the region, as administration officials have warned. But three sources told CNN that recent intelligence assessments of Iran’s long-range missile ambitions have not changed.